Links between exposure to sexualized Instagram images and body image concerns in girls and boys

  • The current study examined the links between viewing female and male sexualized Instagram images (SII) and body image concerns within the three-step process of self-objectification among adolescents aged 13-18 years from Germany (N = 300, 61% female). Participants completed measures of SII use, thin- and muscular-ideal internalization, valuing appearance over competence, and body surveillance. Structural equation modeling revealed that SII use was associated with body image concerns for boys and girls via different routes. Specifically, female SII use was indirectly associated with higher body surveillance via thin-ideal internalization and subsequent valuing appearance over competence for girls. For both girls and boys, male SII use was indirectly linked to higher body surveillance via muscular-ideal internalization. Implications for the three-step model of self-objectification by sexualized social media are discussed.

Author details:Marika SkowronskiORCiDGND, Robert BuschingORCiDGND, Barbara KrahéORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1027/1864-1105/a000296
Title of parent work (English):Journal of media psychology
Date of first publication:2022/01/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/11/27
Tag:body image concerns; body surveillance; self-objectification;; sexualization; social media
