Schließen

Editorial: New frontiers in noninvasive brain stimulation

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mathias WeymarORCiDGND, Tino ZähleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.694723
ISSN:1664-1078
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34108924
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in psychology / Frontiers Research Foundation
Subtitle (English):cognitive, affective and neurobiological effects of transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/24
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/27
Tag:affective; cognition; neurobiological; neuromodulation; tVNS; vagus nerve stimulation
Volume:12
Article number:694723
Number of pages:2
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.