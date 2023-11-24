Schließen

Attracting a new clientele for computer science with a women-only IT degree course

  • A degree course in IT and business administration solely for women (FIW) has been offered since 2009 at the HTW Berlin – University of Applied Sciences. This contribution discusses student motivations for enrolling in such a women only degree course and gives details of our experience over recent years. In particular, the approach to attracting new female students is described and the composition of the intake is discussed. It is shown that the women-only setting together with other factors can attract a new clientele for computer science.

