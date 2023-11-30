Schließen

Fokker-Planck particle systems for Bayesian inference: computational approaches

  • Bayesian inference can be embedded into an appropriately defined dynamics in the space of probability measures. In this paper, we take Brownian motion and its associated Fokker-Planck equation as a starting point for such embeddings and explore several interacting particle approximations. More specifically, we consider both deterministic and stochastic interacting particle systems and combine them with the idea of preconditioning by the empirical covariance matrix. In addition to leading to affine invariant formulations which asymptotically speed up convergence, preconditioning allows for gradient-free implementations in the spirit of the ensemble Kalman filter. While such gradient-free implementations have been demonstrated to work well for posterior measures that are nearly Gaussian, we extend their scope of applicability to multimodal measures by introducing localized gradient-free approximations. Numerical results demonstrate the effectiveness of the considered methodologies.

Metadaten
Author details:Sebastian ReichORCiDGND, Simon WeissmannORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1137/19M1303162
ISSN:2166-2525
Title of parent work (English):SIAM ASA journal on uncertainty quantification
Publisher:Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/30
Tag:Bayesian inverse problems; Fokker-Planck equation; affine; gradient flow; gradient-free sampling methods; invariance; localization
Volume:9
Issue:2
Number of pages:37
First page:446
Last Page:482
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Science Foundation) German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1294/1-318763901]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG)European Commission [RTG1953]; state of Baden-Wurttemberg through bwHPC
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

