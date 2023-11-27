Indigene Selbstbehauptung und katholischer Ökokommunismus
- Seit Jahrzehnten kämpft die New People’s Army in den Philippinen gegen Ausbeutung und Armut. In den 1980ern Jahren schlossen sich mehrere katholische Priester ihr an und prägten sie. Eine Fraktion, zu der Conrado Balweg (1944-99) gehörte, betonte die Bewahrung der indigenen Kultur. Balweg war Mitglied des Tinguianvolkes, wurde Pater in einem katholischen Orden, stieg in der Guerilla zum Kommandeur auf, war der meistgesuchte „Terrorist“ unter Marcos und initiierte die Errichtung einer Autonomieregion für die Bergvölker. 1999 exekutierte ihn die kommunistische Partei.
Das Buch wertet Zeitzeugenberichte, Korrespondenzen und Archive zu einer exemplarischen Biographie aus. Der Autor hat in den Philippinen gelebt und mehrere Interviewreisen dorthin unternommen.
- For decades, the Maoist New People's Army in the Philippines has been fighting exploitation and poverty. In the 1980s, several Catholic priests joined and shaped it. One faction pursued national revolution, while another emphasized the preservation of indigenous culture. Conrado Balweg (1944-99) illustrates the history of this struggle. He was a member of the Tingguian people, was ordained priest in a Catholic missionary order, rose to commander in the guerrilla, became the most wanted "terrorist" under Marcos, and initiated the establishment of an autonomous region for the mountain tribes. In 1999, the communist party executed him.
The book analyzes eyewitness accounts, correspondence and archives to create an exemplary biography. The author lived in the Philippines and undertook several interview-trips.