Being fully excused for wrongdoing

  • On the classical understanding, an agent is fully excused for an action if and only if performing this action was a case of faultless wrongdoing. A major motivation for this view is the apparent existence of paradigmatic types of excusing considerations, affecting fault but not wrongness. I show that three such considerations, ignorance, duress and compulsion, can be shown to have direct bearing on the permissibility of actions. The appeal to distinctly identifiable excusing considerations thus does not stand up to closer scrutiny, undermining the classical view and giving us reason to seek alternative ways of drawing the justification/excuse distinction.

Metadaten
Author details:Daniele BrunoORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/papq.12425
ISSN:0279-0750
ISSN:1468-0114
Title of parent work (English):Pacific philosophical quarterly
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Hoboken, NJ
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/26
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/11/27
Volume:104
Issue:2
Number of pages:24
First page:324
Last Page:347
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

