DE-PASS Best Evidence Statement (BESt): modifiable determinants of physical activity and sedentary behaviour in children and adolescents aged 5-19 years-a protocol for systematic review and meta-analysis

  • Introduction Physical activity among children and adolescents remains insufficient, despite the substantial efforts made by researchers and policymakers. Identifying and furthering our understanding of potential modifiable determinants of physical activity behaviour (PAB) and sedentary behaviour (SB) is crucial for the development of interventions that promote a shift from SB to PAB. The current protocol details the process through which a series of systematic literature reviews and meta-analyses (MAs) will be conducted to produce a best-evidence statement (BESt) and inform policymakers. The overall aim is to identify modifiable determinants that are associated with changes in PAB and SB in children and adolescents (aged 5-19 years) and to quantify their effect on, or association with, PAB/SB. Methods and analysis A search will be performed in MEDLINE, SportDiscus, Web of Science, PsychINFO and Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials. Randomised controlled trials (RCTs) and controlled trials (CTs) that investigate the effect ofIntroduction Physical activity among children and adolescents remains insufficient, despite the substantial efforts made by researchers and policymakers. Identifying and furthering our understanding of potential modifiable determinants of physical activity behaviour (PAB) and sedentary behaviour (SB) is crucial for the development of interventions that promote a shift from SB to PAB. The current protocol details the process through which a series of systematic literature reviews and meta-analyses (MAs) will be conducted to produce a best-evidence statement (BESt) and inform policymakers. The overall aim is to identify modifiable determinants that are associated with changes in PAB and SB in children and adolescents (aged 5-19 years) and to quantify their effect on, or association with, PAB/SB. Methods and analysis A search will be performed in MEDLINE, SportDiscus, Web of Science, PsychINFO and Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials. Randomised controlled trials (RCTs) and controlled trials (CTs) that investigate the effect of interventions on PAB/SB and longitudinal studies that investigate the associations between modifiable determinants and PAB/SB at multiple time points will be sought. Risk of bias assessments will be performed using adapted versions of Cochrane's RoB V.2.0 and ROBINS-I tools for RCTs and CTs, respectively, and an adapted version of the National Institute of Health's tool for longitudinal studies. Data will be synthesised narratively and, where possible, MAs will be performed using frequentist and Bayesian statistics. Modifiable determinants will be discussed considering the settings in which they were investigated and the PAB/SB measurement methods used. Ethics and dissemination No ethical approval is needed as no primary data will be collected. The findings will be disseminated in peer-reviewed publications and academic conferences where possible. The BESt will also be shared with policy makers within the DE-PASS consortium in the first instance. Systematic review registration CRD42021282874.show moreshow less

Author details:Mohammed KhudairORCiD, Anna MarcuzziORCiD, Kwok Ng, Gavin Daniel Tempest, František Bartoš, Ratko PericORCiD, Maximilian Maier, Flavia BecciaORCiD, Stefania Boccia, Mirko BrandesORCiD, Greet CardonORCiD, Angela Carlin, Carolina Castagna, Helmi ChaabeneORCiDGND, Anna Chalkley, Simone CiaccioniORCiD, Joanna Cieślińska-ŚwiderORCiD, Vilma Čingienė, Cristina Cortis, Chiara Corvino, Eco J. C. de Geus, Angela Di BaldassarreORCiD, Andrea Di CredicoORCiD, Patrik DridORCiD, Rosa Ma Fernández Tarazaga, Francesca Gallè, Esther Garcia Sánchez, Mekdes Gebremariam, Barbara Ghinassi, Marios Goudas, Grainne Hayes, Samuel Honorio, Pascal Izzicupo, Henriette Jahre, Judith Jelsma, Petra JuricORCiD, Athanasios Kolovelonis, Atle Kongsvold, Evangelia KouidiORCiD, Fiona Mansergh, Bojan MasanovicORCiD, Teferi Mekonnen, Paul Jarle Mork, Marie Murphy, Kelly O'Hara, Ayse Ozbil Torun, Federico Palumbo, Stevo PopovicORCiD, Olaf PrieskeORCiDGND, Zrinka Puharic, José Carlos Ribeiro, Penny Louise Sheena Rumbold, Petru SanduORCiD, Maroje SoricORCiD, Mette StavnsboORCiD, Ioannis Syrmpas, Hidde P. van der Ploeg, Aurélie Van Hoye, Sofia VilelaORCiD, Catherine Woods, Kathrin Wunsch, Laura Caprinica, Ciaran MacDonncha, Fiona Chun Man LingORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjopen-2021-059202
ISSN:2044-6055
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36127107
Title of parent work (English):BMJ open
Publisher:BMJ Publishing Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/20
Publication year:2022
Creating corporation:DE-PASS
Release date:2024/03/08
Tag:community child health; health policy; public health
Volume:12
Issue:9
Article number:e059202
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:COST (European Cooperation in Science and Technology) [CA19101]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

