Die Entwicklung der Rechtschreibkompetenz von Grundschulkindern unter Berücksichtigung von individuellen Merkmalen und Merkmalen der Unterrichtsqualität

Spelling competence is an essential prerequisite for being able to write texts and thus participate in social life. This work therefore takes a closer look at the spelling skills of primary school children. With the help of three empirical studies, the development of spelling competence is considered primarily in terms of the extent to which it develops along theoretical competence models and which characteristics can support this development. Data basis on a longitudinal study on inclusive education, in which the spelling competence of 697 primary school students was assessed at three measurement time points (from the beginning of the second grade to the end of the third grade). By applying latent transition analyses, it was shown that only very few individual cases differ from the theoretical models with regard to the progression of spelling competence levels. Subsequently, multinomial logistic regressions showed that changes between competence levels were primarily related to working behaviour, whereas the expected relationships with regard to teaching quality could not be shown. Possible causes and implications are discussed in the dissertation.

