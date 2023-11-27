Schließen

Neutron computed laminography yields 3D root system architecture and complements investigations of spatiotemporal rhizosphere patterns

  • Purpose Root growth, respiration, water uptake as well as root exudation induce biogeochemical patterns in the rhizosphere that can change dynamically over time. Our aim is to develop a method that provides complementary information on 3D root system architecture and biogeochemical gradients around the roots needed for the quantitative description of rhizosphere processes. Methods We captured for the first time the root system architecture of maize plants grown in rectangular rhizotrons in 3D using neutron computed laminography (NCL). Simultaneously, we measured pH and oxygen concentration using fluorescent optodes and the 2D soil water distribution by means of neutron radiography. We co-registered the 3D laminography data with the 2D oxygen and pH maps to analyze the sensor signal as a function of the distance between the roots and the optode. Results The 3D root system architecture was successfully segmented from the laminographic data. We found that exudation of roots in up to 2 mm distance to the pH optode inducedPurpose Root growth, respiration, water uptake as well as root exudation induce biogeochemical patterns in the rhizosphere that can change dynamically over time. Our aim is to develop a method that provides complementary information on 3D root system architecture and biogeochemical gradients around the roots needed for the quantitative description of rhizosphere processes. Methods We captured for the first time the root system architecture of maize plants grown in rectangular rhizotrons in 3D using neutron computed laminography (NCL). Simultaneously, we measured pH and oxygen concentration using fluorescent optodes and the 2D soil water distribution by means of neutron radiography. We co-registered the 3D laminography data with the 2D oxygen and pH maps to analyze the sensor signal as a function of the distance between the roots and the optode. Results The 3D root system architecture was successfully segmented from the laminographic data. We found that exudation of roots in up to 2 mm distance to the pH optode induced patterns of local acidification or alkalization. Over time, oxygen gradients in the rhizosphere emerged for roots up to a distance of 7.5 mm. Conclusion Neutron computed laminography allows for a three-dimensional investigation of root systems grown in laterally extended rhizotrons as the ones designed for 2D optode imaging studies. The 3D information on root position within the rhizotrons derived by NCL explained measured 2D oxygen and pH distribution. The presented new combination of 3D and 2D imaging methods facilitates systematical investigations of a wide range of dynamic processes in the rhizosphere.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nicole Rudolph-MohrGND, Sarah BereswillORCiD, Christian TötzkeORCiDGND, Nikolay KardjilovORCiDGND, Sascha E. OswaldORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11104-021-05120-7
ISSN:0032-079X
ISSN:1573-5036
Title of parent work (English):Plant and soil
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/27
Tag:3D root; laminography; neutron imaging; rhizosphere biogeochemistry; root activity; root-soil interaction; system architecture
Volume:469
Issue:1-2
Number of pages:13
First page:489
Last Page:501
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [OS 351/8-1, TO 949/2-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.