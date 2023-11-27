Schließen

Efficient sulfur host based on yolk-shell iron oxide/sulfide-carbon nanospindles for lithium-sulfur batteries

  • Numerous nanostructured materials have been reported as efficient sulfur hosts to suppress the problematic "shuttling" of lithium polysulfides (LiPSs) in lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries. However, direct comparison of these materials in their efficiency of suppressing LiPSs shuttling is challenging, owing to the structural and morphological differences between individual materials. This study introduces a simple route to synthesize a series of sulfur host materials with the same yolk-shell nanospindle morphology but tunable compositions (Fe3O4, FeS, or FeS2), which allows for a systematic investigation into the specific effect of chemical composition on the electrochemical performances of Li-S batteries. Among them, the S/FeS2-C electrode exhibits the best performance and delivers an initial capacity of 877.6 mAh g(-1) at 0.5 C with a retention ratio of 86.7 % after 350 cycles. This approach can also be extended to the optimization of materials for other functionalities and applications.

Metadaten
Author details:Dongjiu XieORCiDGND, Shilin MeiGND, Yaolin Xu, Ting QuanGND, Eneli Haerk, Zdravko KochovskiORCiD, Yan LuORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cssc.202002731
ISSN:1864-5631
ISSN:1864-564X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33440068
Title of parent work (English):ChemSusChem : chemistry, sustainability, energy, materials
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/13
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/27
Tag:batteries; electrode materials; lithium sulfides; nanostructures; yolk-shell
Volume:14
Issue:5
Number of pages:10
First page:1404
Last Page:1413
Funding institution:Humboldt Research Fellowship for Postdoctoral Researchers from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation; CSC scholarship; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

