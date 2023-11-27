Efficient sulfur host based on yolk-shell iron oxide/sulfide-carbon nanospindles for lithium-sulfur batteries
- Numerous nanostructured materials have been reported as efficient sulfur hosts to suppress the problematic "shuttling" of lithium polysulfides (LiPSs) in lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries. However, direct comparison of these materials in their efficiency of suppressing LiPSs shuttling is challenging, owing to the structural and morphological differences between individual materials. This study introduces a simple route to synthesize a series of sulfur host materials with the same yolk-shell nanospindle morphology but tunable compositions (Fe3O4, FeS, or FeS2), which allows for a systematic investigation into the specific effect of chemical composition on the electrochemical performances of Li-S batteries. Among them, the S/FeS2-C electrode exhibits the best performance and delivers an initial capacity of 877.6 mAh g(-1) at 0.5 C with a retention ratio of 86.7 % after 350 cycles. This approach can also be extended to the optimization of materials for other functionalities and applications.
|Author details:
|Dongjiu XieORCiDGND, Shilin MeiGND, Yaolin Xu, Ting QuanGND, Eneli Haerk, Zdravko KochovskiORCiD, Yan LuORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/cssc.202002731
|ISSN:
|1864-5631
|ISSN:
|1864-564X
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33440068
|Title of parent work (English):
|ChemSusChem : chemistry, sustainability, energy, materials
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publishing:
|Weinheim
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/01/13
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/11/27
|Tag:
|batteries; electrode materials; lithium sulfides; nanostructures; yolk-shell
|Volume:
|14
|Issue:
|5
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|1404
|Last Page:
|1413
|Funding institution:
|Humboldt Research Fellowship for Postdoctoral Researchers from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation; CSC scholarship; Projekt DEAL
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International