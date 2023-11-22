Schließen

Increasing the affinity of an O-Antigen polysaccharide binding site in Shigella flexneri bacteriophage Sf6 tailspike protein

Metadaten
Author details:Ruth Sonja KunstmannORCiDGND, Olof Engström, Marko WehleGND, Göran WidmalmORCiD, Mark Santer, Stefanie BarbirzORCiDGND
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/19
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/11/22
Issue:32
Number of pages:13

