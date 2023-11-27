Schließen

Size control of shape switchable micronetworks by fast two-step microfluidic templating

  Shape-memory polymer micronetworks (MN) are micrometer-sized objects that can switch their outer shape upon external command.This study aims to scale MN sizes to the low micrometer range at very narrow size distributions. In a two-step microfluidic strategy, the specific design of coaxial class capillary devices allowed stabilizing the thread of the dispersed phase to efficiently produce precursor particles in the tip-streaming regime at rates up to similar to 170 kHz and final sizes down to 4 mu m. In a subsequent melt-based microfluidic photocrosslinking of the methacrylate-functionalized oligo(epsilon-caprolactone) precursor material, MN could be produced without particle aggregation. A comprehensive analysis of MN properties illustrated successful crosslinking, semi-crystalline morphology, and a shape-switching functionality for all investigated MN sizes (4, 6, 9, 12, 22 mu m). Such functional micronetworks tailored to and below the dimension of cells can enable future applications in technology and medicine like controlling cell interaction.

Metadaten
Author details:Fabian FriessGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, Christian WischkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/s43578-021-00295-2
ISSN:0884-2914
ISSN:2044-5326
Title of parent work (English):Journal of materials research
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/17
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/27
Volume:36
Issue:16
Number of pages:10
First page:3248
Last Page:3257
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

