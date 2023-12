Potato tuber (Solanum tuberosum L. cv Desiree) — characterization of starch interacting proteins and maltodextrin metabolism

Starch is a biopolymer for which, despite its simple composition, understanding the precise mechanism behind its formation and regulation has been challenging. Several approaches and bioanalytical tools can be used to expand the knowledge on the different parts involved in the starch metabolism. In this sense, a comprehensive analysis targeting two of the main groups of molecules involved in this process: proteins, as effectors/regulators of the starch metabolism, and maltodextrins as starch components and degradation products, was conducted in this research work using potato plants (Solanum tuberosum L. cv. Desiree) as model of study. On one side, proteins physically interacting to potato starch were isolated and analyzed through mass spectrometry and western blot for their identification. Alternatively, starch interacting proteins were explored in potato tubers from transgenic plants having antisense inhibition of starch-related enzymes and on tubers stored under variable environmental conditions. Most of the proteins recovered from

Starch is a biopolymer for which, despite its simple composition, understanding the precise mechanism behind its formation and regulation has been challenging. Several approaches and bioanalytical tools can be used to expand the knowledge on the different parts involved in the starch metabolism. In this sense, a comprehensive analysis targeting two of the main groups of molecules involved in this process: proteins, as effectors/regulators of the starch metabolism, and maltodextrins as starch components and degradation products, was conducted in this research work using potato plants (Solanum tuberosum L. cv. Desiree) as model of study. On one side, proteins physically interacting to potato starch were isolated and analyzed through mass spectrometry and western blot for their identification. Alternatively, starch interacting proteins were explored in potato tubers from transgenic plants having antisense inhibition of starch-related enzymes and on tubers stored under variable environmental conditions. Most of the proteins recovered from the starch granules corresponded to previously described proteins having a specific role in the starch metabolic pathway. Another set of proteins could be grouped as protease inhibitors, which were found weakly interacting to starch. Variations in the protein profile obtained after electrophoresis separation became clear when tubers were stored under different temperatures, indicating a differential expression of proteins in response to changing environmental conditions. On the other side, since maltodextrin metabolism is thought to be involved in both starch initiation and degradation, soluble maltooligosaccharide content in potato tubers was analyzed in this work under diverse experimental variables. For this, tuber disc samples from wild type and transgenic lines strongly repressing either the plastidial or cytosolic form of the -glucan phosphorylase and phosphoglucomutase were incubated with glucose, glucose-6-phosphate, and glucose-1-phosphate solutions to evaluate the influence of such enzymes on the conversion of the carbon sources into soluble maltodextrins, in comparison to wild-type samples. Relative maltodextrin amounts analyzed through capillary electrophoresis equipped with laser-induced fluorescence (CE-LIF) revealed that tuber discs could immediately uptake glucose-1-phosphate and use it to produce maltooligosaccharides with a degree of polymerization of up to 30 (DP30), in contrast to transgenic tubers with strong repression of the plastidial glucan phosphorylase. The results obtained from the maltodextrin analysis support previous indications that a specific transporter for glucose-1-phosphate may exist in both the plant cells and the plastidial membranes, thereby allowing a glucose-6-phosphate independent transport. Furthermore, it confirms that the plastidial glucan phosphorylase is responsible for producing longer maltooligosaccharides in the plastids by catalyzing a glucan polymerization reaction when glucose-1-phosphate is available. All these findings contribute to a better understanding of the role of the plastidial glucan phosphorylase as a key enzyme directly involved in the synthesis and degradation of glucans and their implication on starch metabolism.

