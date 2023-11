Herstellung von Gießharzpräparaten für den Einsatz im Biologieunterricht

This master thesis aims at the establishment of a method in order to embed insects into cast resin, so that the insects are permanently preserved and available for microscopic studies in biology classes. This master thesis contains a detailed guide to produce cast resin preparations with embedded insects. It is primarily intended to serve as a guide to enable teachers in order to independently create high-quality teaching materials for their classes. Due to the complexity of the topic, environmental protection regulations and the procurement of insects are examined as well as their subsequent preparations, the construction of own casting moulds, the embedding of the insects into the casting resin and the post-treatment of the casting. Important factors which have a decisive influence on quality of the preparations and possible sources of error are particularly described. These detailed casting instructions open new possibilities for teachers to create fascinating teaching objects for vivid biology classes using relatively simple and

This master thesis aims at the establishment of a method in order to embed insects into cast resin, so that the insects are permanently preserved and available for microscopic studies in biology classes. This master thesis contains a detailed guide to produce cast resin preparations with embedded insects. It is primarily intended to serve as a guide to enable teachers in order to independently create high-quality teaching materials for their classes. Due to the complexity of the topic, environmental protection regulations and the procurement of insects are examined as well as their subsequent preparations, the construction of own casting moulds, the embedding of the insects into the casting resin and the post-treatment of the casting. Important factors which have a decisive influence on quality of the preparations and possible sources of error are particularly described. These detailed casting instructions open new possibilities for teachers to create fascinating teaching objects for vivid biology classes using relatively simple and inexpensive means.

…