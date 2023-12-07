Language-specific prosodic acquisition
This study compares the development of prosodic processing in French- and German-learning infants. The emergence of language-specific perception of phrase boundaries was directly tested using the same stimuli across these two languages. French-learning (Experiment 1, 2) and German-learning 6- and 8-month-olds (Experiment 3) listened to the same French noun sequences with or without major prosodic boundaries ([Loulou et Manou] [et Nina]; [Loulou et Manou et Nina], respectively). The boundaries were either naturally cued (Experiment 1), or cued exclusively by pitch and duration (Experiment 2, 3). French-learning 6- and 8-month-olds both perceived the natural boundary, but neither perceived the boundary when only two cues were present. In contrast, German-learning infants develop from not perceiving the two-cue boundary at 6 months to perceiving it at 8 months, just like German-learning 8-month-olds listening to German (Wellmann, Holzgrefe, Truckenbrodt, Wartenburger, & Hohle, 2012). In a control experiment (Experiment 4), we found little difference between German and French adult listeners, suggesting that later, French listeners catch up with German listeners. Taken together, these cross-linguistic differences in the perception of identical stimuli provide direct evidence for language-specific development of prosodic boundary perception.
|Sandrien van OmmenORCiD, Natalie Boll-AvetisyanORCiDGND, Saioa LarrazaORCiD, Caroline WellmannORCiD, Ranka Bijeljac-BabicORCiD, Barbara HöhleORCiDGND, Thierry NazziORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jml.2020.104108
|0749-596X
|1096-0821
|Journal of memory and language: JML
|a comparison of phrase boundary perception by French- and German-learning infants
|Elsevier
|Amsterdam
|Article
|English
|2020/02/19
|2020
|2023/12/07
|Acquisition; Infant; Language-specific; Perception; Prosodic boundaries; Prosody
|112
|104108
|16
|ANR-DFG grant "Multilevel prosodic processing in a crosslinguistic; perspective" [ANR-13-FRAL-0010, DFG Ho 1960/15-1]
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Referiert