Eigenfunctions growth of R-limits on graphs
- A characterization of the essential spectrum of Schrodinger operators on infinite graphs is derived involving the concept of R-limits. This concept, which was introduced previously for operators on N and Z(d) as "right-limits," captures the behaviour of the operator at infinity. For graphs with sub-exponential growth rate, we show that each point in sigma(ss)(H) corresponds to a bounded generalized eigenfunction of a corresponding R-limit of H. If, additionally, the graph is of uniform sub-exponential growth, also the converse inclusion holds.
|Siegfried BeckusORCiDGND, Latif EliazORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.4171/JST/389
|1664-039X
|1664-0403
|Journal of spectral theory / European Mathematical Society
|EMS Press, an imprint of the European Mathematical Society - EMS - Publishing House GmbH, Institut für Mathematik, Technische Universität
|Berlin
|Article
|English
|2021/12/03
|2021
|2023/11/21
|Essential spectrum; Schrodinger operators; generalized eigenfunctions; graphs; right limits
|11
|4
|39
|1895
|1933
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International