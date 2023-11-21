Schließen

Eigenfunctions growth of R-limits on graphs

  • A characterization of the essential spectrum of Schrodinger operators on infinite graphs is derived involving the concept of R-limits. This concept, which was introduced previously for operators on N and Z(d) as "right-limits," captures the behaviour of the operator at infinity. For graphs with sub-exponential growth rate, we show that each point in sigma(ss)(H) corresponds to a bounded generalized eigenfunction of a corresponding R-limit of H. If, additionally, the graph is of uniform sub-exponential growth, also the converse inclusion holds.

