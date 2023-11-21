Schließen

Inventory of dams in Germany

  • Dams are an important element of water resources management. Data about dams are crucial for practitioners, scientists, and policymakers for various purposes, such as seasonal forecasting of water availability or flood mitigation. However, detailed information on dams on the national level for Germany is so far not freely available. We present the most comprehensive open-access dam inventory for Germany (DIG) to date. We have collected and combined information on dams using books, state agency reports, engineering reports, and internet pages. We have applied a priority rule that ensures the highest level of reliability for the dam information. Our dam inventory comprises 530 dams in Germany with information on name, location, river, start year of construction and operation, crest length, dam height, lake area, lake volume, purpose, dam structure, and building characteristics. We have used a global, satellite-based water surface raster to evaluate the location of the dams. A significant proportion (63 %) of dams were built betweenDams are an important element of water resources management. Data about dams are crucial for practitioners, scientists, and policymakers for various purposes, such as seasonal forecasting of water availability or flood mitigation. However, detailed information on dams on the national level for Germany is so far not freely available. We present the most comprehensive open-access dam inventory for Germany (DIG) to date. We have collected and combined information on dams using books, state agency reports, engineering reports, and internet pages. We have applied a priority rule that ensures the highest level of reliability for the dam information. Our dam inventory comprises 530 dams in Germany with information on name, location, river, start year of construction and operation, crest length, dam height, lake area, lake volume, purpose, dam structure, and building characteristics. We have used a global, satellite-based water surface raster to evaluate the location of the dams. A significant proportion (63 %) of dams were built between 1950-2013. Our inventory shows that dams in Germany are mostly single-purpose (52 %), 53% can be used for flood control, and 25% are involved in energy production. The inventory is freely available through GFZ (GeoForschungsZentrum) Data Services (https://doi.org/10.5880/GFZ.4.4.2020.005)show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Gustavo Andrei SpeckhannORCiD, Heidi KreibichORCiDGND, Bruno MerzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/essd-13-731-2021
Date of first publication:2021/03/02
Publication year:2021
