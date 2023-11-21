No-slip boundary conditions for electron hydrodynamics and the thermal Casimir pressure
- We derive modified reflection coefficients for electromagnetic waves in the THz and far infrared range. The idea is based on hydrodynamic boundary conditions for metallic conduction electrons. The temperature-dependent part of the Casimir pressure between metal plates is evaluated. The results should shed light on the "thermal anomaly," where measurements deviate from the standard fluctuation electrodynamics for conducting metals.
