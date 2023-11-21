Schließen

No-slip boundary conditions for electron hydrodynamics and the thermal Casimir pressure

  • We derive modified reflection coefficients for electromagnetic waves in the THz and far infrared range. The idea is based on hydrodynamic boundary conditions for metallic conduction electrons. The temperature-dependent part of the Casimir pressure between metal plates is evaluated. The results should shed light on the "thermal anomaly," where measurements deviate from the standard fluctuation electrodynamics for conducting metals.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mandy HannemannORCiD, Gino Wegner, Carsten HenkelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/universe7040108
ISSN:2218-1997
Title of parent work (English):Universe : open access journal
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/21
Tag:Drude model; dispersion; dispersion force; hydrodynamic model; metal optics; non-contact heat transfer; spatial; viscosity
Volume:7
Issue:4
Article number:108
Number of pages:20
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.