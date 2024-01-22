Tomáš Fischer, Pavla Hrubcova, Torsten Dahm, Heiko Woith, Tomáš Vylita, Matthias Ohrnberger, Josef Vlček, Josef Horalek, Petr Dedecek, Martin Zimmer, Martin P. Lipus, Simona Pierdominici, Jens Kallmeyer, Frank Krüger, Katrin Hannemann, Michael Korn, Horst Kaempf, Thomas Reinsch, Jakub Klicpera, Daniel Vollmer, Kyriaki Daskalopoulou
- The new in situ geodynamic laboratory established in the framework of the ICDP Eger project aims to develop the most modern, comprehensive, multiparameter laboratory at depth for studying earthquake swarms, crustal fluid flow, mantle-derived CO2 and helium degassing, and processes of the deep biosphere. In order to reach a new level of high-frequency, near-source and multiparameter observation of earthquake swarms and related phenomena, such a laboratory comprises a set of shallow boreholes with high-frequency 3-D seismic arrays as well as modern continuous real-time fluid monitoring at depth and the study of the deep biosphere.
This laboratory is located in the western part of the Eger Rift at the border of the Czech Republic and Germany (in the West Bohemia–Vogtland geodynamic region) and comprises a set of five boreholes around the seismoactive zone. To date, all monitoring boreholes have been drilled. This includes the seismic monitoring boreholes S1, S2 and S3 in the crystalline units north and east of the major Nový Kostel seismogenic zone, borehole F3 in the Hartoušov mofette field and borehole S4 in the newly discovered Bažina maar near Libá. Supplementary borehole P1 is being prepared in the Neualbenreuth maar for paleoclimate and biological research. At each of these sites, a borehole broadband seismometer will be installed, and sites S1, S2 and S3 will also host a 3-D seismic array composed of a vertical geophone chain and surface seismic array. Seismic instrumenting has been completed in the S1 borehole and is in preparation in the remaining four monitoring boreholes. The continuous fluid monitoring site of Hartoušov includes three boreholes, F1, F2 and F3, and a pilot monitoring phase is underway. The laboratory also enables one to analyze microbial activity at CO2 mofettes and maar structures in the context of changes in habitats. The drillings into the maar volcanoes contribute to a better understanding of the Quaternary paleoclimate and volcanic activity.…
Tomáš Fischer, Pavla Hrubcova, Torsten Dahm, Heiko Woith, Tomáš Vylita, Matthias Ohrnberger, Josef Vlček, Josef Horalek, Petr Dedecek, Martin Zimmer, Martin P. Lipus, Simona Pierdominici, Jens Kallmeyer, Frank Krüger, Katrin Hannemann, Michael Korn, Horst Kaempf, Thomas Reinsch, Jakub Klicpera, Daniel Vollmer, Kyriaki Daskalopoulou
https://doi.org/10.5194/sd-31-31-2022
|1816-8957
|1816-3459
Scientific drilling : reports on deep earth sampling and monitoring
magmatic fluids driving the earthquake swarms and deep biosphere
Copernicus
|Göttingen
|Article
|English
2022/10/28
|2022
|2024/01/22
|31
|19
|31
|49
|International Continental Scientific Drilling Program (ICDP) [5008];; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation); [419880416, 419459207, 419909358]; Czech Science Foundation; Czech; infrastructure CzechGeo [CZ.02.1.01/0.0/0.0/16_013/0001800];; CzechGeo/EPOS [LM2015079]; Swedish National Research infrastructure for; scientific drilling (Riksriggen) at Lund University, Sweden; GFZ Potsdam
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International