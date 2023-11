The field of exercise psychology has established robust evidence on the health benefits of physical activity. However, interventions to promote sustained exercise behavior have often proven ineffective. This dissertation addresses challenges in the field, particularly the neglect of situated and affective processes in understanding and changing exercise behavior. Dual process models, considering both rational and affective processes, have gained recognition. The Affective Reflective Theory of Physical Inactivity and Exercise (ART) is a notable model in this context, positing that situated processes in-the-moment of choice influence exercise decisions and subsequent exercise behavior. The dissertation identifies current challenges within exercise psychology and proposes methodological and theoretical advancements. It emphasizes the importance of momentary affective states and situated processes, offering alternatives to self-reported measures and advocating for a more comprehensive modeling of individual variability. The focus is on

The field of exercise psychology has established robust evidence on the health benefits of physical activity. However, interventions to promote sustained exercise behavior have often proven ineffective. This dissertation addresses challenges in the field, particularly the neglect of situated and affective processes in understanding and changing exercise behavior. Dual process models, considering both rational and affective processes, have gained recognition. The Affective Reflective Theory of Physical Inactivity and Exercise (ART) is a notable model in this context, positing that situated processes in-the-moment of choice influence exercise decisions and subsequent exercise behavior. The dissertation identifies current challenges within exercise psychology and proposes methodological and theoretical advancements. It emphasizes the importance of momentary affective states and situated processes, offering alternatives to self-reported measures and advocating for a more comprehensive modeling of individual variability. The focus is on the affective processes during exercise, theorized to reappear in momentary decision-making, shaping overall exercise behavior. The first publication introduces a new method by using automated facial action analysis to measure variable affective responses during exercise. It explores how these behavioral indicators covary with self-reported measures of affective valence and perceived exertion. The second publication delves into situated processes at the moment of choice between exercise and non-exercise options, revealing that intraindividual factors play a crucial role in explaining exercise-related choices. The third publication presents an open-source research tool, the Decisional Preferences in Exercising Test (DPEX), designed to capture repeated situated decisions and predict exercise behavior based on past experiences. The findings challenge previous assumptions and provide insights into the complex interplay of affective responses, situated processes, and exercise choices. The dissertation underscores the need for individualized interventions that manipulate affective responses during exercise and calls for systematic testing to establish causal links to automatic affective processes and subsequent exercise behavior. This dissertation highlights the necessity for methodological and conceptual refinements in understanding and promoting exercise behavior, ultimately contributing to the broader goal of combating increasing inactivity trends.

