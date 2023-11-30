Thiol-Thioester exchange reactions in precursors enable pH-triggered hydrogel formation
- Bio-interactive hydrogel formation in situ requires sensory capabilities toward physiologically relevant stimuli. Here, we report on pH-controlled in situ hydrogel formation relying on latent cross-linkers, which transform from pH sensors to reactive molecules. In particular, thiopeptolide/thio-depsipeptides were capable of pH-sensitive thiol-thioester exchange reactions to yield a,co-dithiols, which react with maleimide-functionalized multi-arm polyethylene glycol to polymer networks. Their water solubility and diffusibility qualify thiol/thioester-containing peptide mimetics as sensory precursors to drive in situ localized hydrogel formation with potential applications in tissue regeneration such as treatment of inflamed tissues of the urinary tract.
