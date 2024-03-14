Schließen

Plasma carotenoids, tocopherols and retinol

  • Regular consumption of fruits and vegetables, which is related to high plasma levels of lipid-soluble micro-nutrients such as carotenoids and tocopherols, is linked to lower incidences of various age-related diseases. Differences in lipid-soluble micronutrient blood concentrations seem to be associated with age. Our retrospective analysis included men and women aged 22-37 and 60-85 years from the Berlin Aging Study II. Participants with simultaneously available plasma samples and dietary data were included (n = 1973). Differences between young and old groups were found for plasma lycopene, alpha-carotene, alpha-tocopherol, beta-cryptoxanthin (only in women), and gamma-tocopherol (only in men). beta-Carotene, retinol and lutein/zeaxanthin did not differ between young and old participants regardless of the sex. We found significant associations for lycopene, alpha-carotene (both inverse), alpha-tocopherol, gamma-tocopherol, and beta-carotene (all positive) with age. Adjusting for BMI, smoking status, season, cholesterol and dietaryRegular consumption of fruits and vegetables, which is related to high plasma levels of lipid-soluble micro-nutrients such as carotenoids and tocopherols, is linked to lower incidences of various age-related diseases. Differences in lipid-soluble micronutrient blood concentrations seem to be associated with age. Our retrospective analysis included men and women aged 22-37 and 60-85 years from the Berlin Aging Study II. Participants with simultaneously available plasma samples and dietary data were included (n = 1973). Differences between young and old groups were found for plasma lycopene, alpha-carotene, alpha-tocopherol, beta-cryptoxanthin (only in women), and gamma-tocopherol (only in men). beta-Carotene, retinol and lutein/zeaxanthin did not differ between young and old participants regardless of the sex. We found significant associations for lycopene, alpha-carotene (both inverse), alpha-tocopherol, gamma-tocopherol, and beta-carotene (all positive) with age. Adjusting for BMI, smoking status, season, cholesterol and dietary intake confirmed these associations, except for beta-carotene. These micronutrients are important antioxidants and associated with lower incidence of age-related diseases, therefore it is important to understand the underlying mechanisms in order to implement dietary strategies for the prevention of age-related diseases. To explain the lower lycopene and alpha-carotene concentration in older subjects, bioavailability studies in older participants are necessary.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Daniela WeberORCiDGND, Bastian KochlikORCiDGND, Ilja DemuthORCiDGND, Elisabeth Steinhagen-Thiessen, Tilman GruneORCiDGND, Kristina NormanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.redox.2020.101461
ISSN:2213-2317
Title of parent work (English):Redox Biology
Subtitle (English):Association with age in the Berlin Aging Study II
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/18
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/03/14
Tag:age; carotenoids; food frequency questionnaire; micronutrients; plasma; tocopherols
Volume:32
Article number:101461
Number of pages:8
First page:1
Last Page:8
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1409

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.