Regular consumption of fruits and vegetables, which is related to high plasma levels of lipid-soluble micro-nutrients such as carotenoids and tocopherols, is linked to lower incidences of various age-related diseases. Differences in lipid-soluble micronutrient blood concentrations seem to be associated with age. Our retrospective analysis included men and women aged 22-37 and 60-85 years from the Berlin Aging Study II. Participants with simultaneously available plasma samples and dietary data were included (n = 1973). Differences between young and old groups were found for plasma lycopene, alpha-carotene, alpha-tocopherol, beta-cryptoxanthin (only in women), and gamma-tocopherol (only in men). beta-Carotene, retinol and lutein/zeaxanthin did not differ between young and old participants regardless of the sex. We found significant associations for lycopene, alpha-carotene (both inverse), alpha-tocopherol, gamma-tocopherol, and beta-carotene (all positive) with age. Adjusting for BMI, smoking status, season, cholesterol and dietary intake confirmed these associations, except for beta-carotene. These micronutrients are important antioxidants and associated with lower incidence of age-related diseases, therefore it is important to understand the underlying mechanisms in order to implement dietary strategies for the prevention of age-related diseases. To explain the lower lycopene and alpha-carotene concentration in older subjects, bioavailability studies in older participants are necessary.

