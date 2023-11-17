Schließen

The effect of volume equated 1-versus 2-day formats of Nordic hamstring exercise training on fitness in youth soccer players

  • Purpose This randomised controlled trial examined the effect of an 8-week volume-equated programme of Nordic hamstring exercise (NHE) training, executed at frequencies of 1- or 2-days per week, on fitness (10 m and 40 m sprint, '505' change of direction [COD] and standing long jump [SLJ]) in male youth soccer players (mean age: 16.4 0.81 years). Method Players were divided into an experimental group (n = 16) which was further subdivided into 1-day (n = 8) and 2-day (n = 8) per week training groups and a control group (n = 8). Results There were significant group-by-time interactions for 10-m sprint (p<0.001, eta(2) = 0.120, d = 2.05 [0.57 to 3.53]), 40-m sprint (p = 0.001, eta(2) = 0.041, d = 1.09 [-0.23 to 2.4]) and COD (p = 0.002, eta(2) = 0.063, d = 1.25 [-0.09 to 2.59). The experimental group demonstrated a 'very large' effect size (d = 3.02 [1.5 to 4.54]) in 10-m sprint, and 'large' effect sizes in 40-m sprint (d = 1.94 [0.98 to 2.90]) and COD (d = 1.84 [0.85 to 2.83). The control group showed no significant changes.Purpose This randomised controlled trial examined the effect of an 8-week volume-equated programme of Nordic hamstring exercise (NHE) training, executed at frequencies of 1- or 2-days per week, on fitness (10 m and 40 m sprint, '505' change of direction [COD] and standing long jump [SLJ]) in male youth soccer players (mean age: 16.4 0.81 years). Method Players were divided into an experimental group (n = 16) which was further subdivided into 1-day (n = 8) and 2-day (n = 8) per week training groups and a control group (n = 8). Results There were significant group-by-time interactions for 10-m sprint (p<0.001, eta(2) = 0.120, d = 2.05 [0.57 to 3.53]), 40-m sprint (p = 0.001, eta(2) = 0.041, d = 1.09 [-0.23 to 2.4]) and COD (p = 0.002, eta(2) = 0.063, d = 1.25 [-0.09 to 2.59). The experimental group demonstrated a 'very large' effect size (d = 3.02 [1.5 to 4.54]) in 10-m sprint, and 'large' effect sizes in 40-m sprint (d = 1.94 [0.98 to 2.90]) and COD (d = 1.84 [0.85 to 2.83). The control group showed no significant changes. There were no significant differences between the 1-day and 2-day training groups. In three of the four tests (40 m, COD, SLJ) the 2-day group demonstrated larger effect sizes. Ratings of perceived exertion (RPE) were significantly lower in the 2-day group (p<0.001, 3.46 [1.83 to 5.04). Conclusion The NHE increases fitness in youth soccer players and there may be advantages to spreading training over two days instead of one.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jason MoranORCiD, Norodin Vali, Ben Drury, Raouf Hammami, Jamie Tallent, Helmi ChaabeneORCiDGND, Rodrigo Ramirez-CampilloORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0277437
ISSN:1932-6203
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36580466
Title of parent work (English):PLOS ONE
Subtitle (English):a randomised controlled trial
Publisher:PLOS
Place of publishing:San Francisco, California, US
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/29
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/11/17
Volume:17
Issue:12
Article number:e0277437
Number of pages:13
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.