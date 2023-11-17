Schließen

Nano-optical designs for high-efficiency monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells

  Designing gentle sinusoidal nanotextures enables the realization of high-efficiency perovskite-silicon solar cells <br /> Perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells offer the possibility of overcoming the power conversion efficiency limit of conventional silicon solar cells. Various textured tandem devices have been presented aiming at improved optical performance, but optimizing film growth on surface-textured wafers remains challenging. Here we present perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells with periodic nanotextures that offer various advantages without compromising the material quality of solution-processed perovskite layers. We show a reduction in reflection losses in comparison to planar tandems, with the new devices being less sensitive to deviations from optimum layer thicknesses. The nanotextures also enable a greatly increased fabrication yield from 50% to 95%. Moreover, the open-circuit voltage is improved by 15 mV due to the enhanced optoelectronic properties of the perovskite top cell. Our optically advanced rear reflector with a dielectric buffer layer results in reduced parasitic absorption at near-infrared wavelengths. As a result, we demonstrate a certified power conversion efficiency of 29.80%.

Metadaten
Author details:Philipp TockhornORCiDGND, Johannes SutterORCiD, Alexandros Cruz BournazouORCiDGND, Philipp WagnerORCiDGND, Klaus JägerORCiDGND, Danbi Yoo, Felix LangORCiDGND, Max GrischekORCiD, Bor LiORCiD, Jinzhao LiORCiD, Oleksandra ShargaievaORCiDGND, Eva UngerORCiD, Amran Al-AshouriORCiDGND, Eike KöhnenORCiDGND, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Rutger SchlatmannORCiD, Bernd RechORCiDGND, Bernd StannowskiORCiD, Steve AlbrechtORCiDGND, Christiane BeckerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-022-01228-8
ISSN:1748-3387
ISSN:1748-3395
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36280763
Title of parent work (English):Nature nanotechnology
Publisher:Nature Publishing Group
Place of publishing:London [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/24
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/11/17
Volume:17
Issue:11
Number of pages:11
First page:1214
Last Page:1221
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF) [03SF0631,; 01IO1806]; German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs (BMWi); [0324037C, 03EE1086C]; HyperCells Graduate School; HI-SCORE Research; School; HySPRINT Helmholtz Innovation Lab; Helmholtz Association within; the EU-Partnering project TAPAS (Tandem Perovskite and Silicon Solar; Cells Advanced Optoelectrical Characterization, Modelling and Stability,; S.A.); Helmholtz Excellence Network SolarMath, a strategic collaboration; of MATH+; Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin [ExNet-0042-Phase-2-3]; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) under Germany's Excellence Strategy; [EXC-2046/1, 390685689, MATH+ AA4-6]; DFG [423749265-SPP 2196]; Federal; Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (P3T-HOPE) [03EE1017C]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

