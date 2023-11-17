Schließen

Kinetics of water transfer between the LCST and UCST thermoresponsive blocks in diblock copolymer thin films monitored by in situ neutron reflectivity

  The kinetics of water transfer between the lower critical solution temperature (LCST) and upper critical solution temperature (UCST) thermoresponsive blocks in about 10 nm thin films of a diblock copolymer is monitored by in situ neutron reflectivity. The UCST-exhibiting block in the copolymer consists of the zwitterionic poly(4((3-methacrylamidopropyl)dimethylammonio)butane-1-sulfonate), abbreviated as PSBP. The LCST-exhibiting block consists of the nonionic poly(N-isopropylacrylamide), abbreviated as PNIPAM. The as-prepared PSBP80-b-PNIPAM(400) films feature a three-layer structure, i.e., PNIPAM, mixed PNIPAM and PSBP, and PSBP. Both blocks have similar transition temperatures (TTs), namely around 32 degrees C for PNIPAM, and around 35 degrees C for PSBP, and with a two-step heating protocol (20 degrees C to 40 degrees C and 40 degrees C to 80 degrees C), both TTs are passed. The response to such a thermal stimulus turns out to be complex. Besides a three-step process (shrinkage, rearrangement, and reswelling), a continuous transfer of D2O from the PNIPAM to the PSBP block is observed. Due to the existence of both, LCST and UCST blocks in the PSBP80-b-PNIPAM(400 )film, the water transfer from the contracting PNIPAM, and mixed layers to the expanding PSBP layer occurs. Thus, the hydration kinetics and thermal response differ markedly from a thermoresponsive polymer film with a single LCST transition.

Author details:Neng Hu, Li Lin, Ezzeldin MetwalliGND, Lorenz Bießmann, Martine PhilippGND, Viet HildebrandGND, André LaschewskyORCiDGND, Christine M. PapadakisGND, Robert Cubitt, Qi ZhongGND, Peter Müller-BuschbaumORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/admi.202201913
ISSN:2196-7350
Title of parent work (English):Advanced materials interfaces
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/04
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/11/17
Tag:block copolymer; dual thermoresponsive; kinetic water transfer; neutron; reflectivity; thin film
Volume:10
Issue:3
Article number:2201913
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:National Natural Science Foundation of China [52173087, 51403186,; 51611130312]; Zhejiang Provincial Natural Science Foundation of China; [LY21E030022]; National Key R&D Program of China [2017YFB0309600];; Fundamental Research Funds of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University [2021Y003];; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) [PA; 771/14-1, MU 1487/17-1, LA 611/11-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

