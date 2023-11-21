Stress inversion in a gelatin box
- Assessing volcanic hazard in regions of distributed volcanism is challenging because of the uncertain location of future vents. A statistical-mechanical strategy to forecast such locations was recently proposed: here, we further develop and test it with analog models. We stress a gelatin block laterally and with surface excavations, and observe air-filled crack trajectories. We use the observed surface arrivals to sample the distributions of parameters describing the stress state of the gelatin block, combining deterministic crack trajectory simulations with a Monte Carlo approach. While the individual stress parameters remain unconstrained, we effectively retrieve their ratio and successfully forecast the arrival points of subsequent cracks.
|Author details:
|Lorenzo MantiloniORCiD, Timothy DavisORCiDGND, Ayleen Barbara Gaete RojasORCiDGND, Eleonora RivaltaORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2020GL090407
|ISSN:
|0094-8276
|ISSN:
|1944-8007
|Title of parent work (English):
|Geophysical research letters : GRL / American Geophysical Union
|Subtitle (English):
|testing eruptive vent location forecasts with analog models
|Publisher:
|American Geophysical Union
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/02/16
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/11/21
|Tag:
|analog experiment; calderas; continental rifts; dike; dike propagation; stress field; trajectories
|Volume:
|48
|Issue:
|6
|Article number:
|e2020GL090407
|Number of pages:
|11
|Funding institution:
|DFG-ICDPGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [RI 2782/3-1]; [RI 2782/6-1-ZO 277/3-1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International