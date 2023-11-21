Schließen

Stress inversion in a gelatin box

  • Assessing volcanic hazard in regions of distributed volcanism is challenging because of the uncertain location of future vents. A statistical-mechanical strategy to forecast such locations was recently proposed: here, we further develop and test it with analog models. We stress a gelatin block laterally and with surface excavations, and observe air-filled crack trajectories. We use the observed surface arrivals to sample the distributions of parameters describing the stress state of the gelatin block, combining deterministic crack trajectory simulations with a Monte Carlo approach. While the individual stress parameters remain unconstrained, we effectively retrieve their ratio and successfully forecast the arrival points of subsequent cracks.

Metadaten
Author details:Lorenzo MantiloniORCiD, Timothy DavisORCiDGND, Ayleen Barbara Gaete RojasORCiDGND, Eleonora RivaltaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2020GL090407
ISSN:0094-8276
ISSN:1944-8007
Title of parent work (English):Geophysical research letters : GRL / American Geophysical Union
Subtitle (English):testing eruptive vent location forecasts with analog models
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/16
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/21
Tag:analog experiment; calderas; continental rifts; dike; dike propagation; stress field; trajectories
Volume:48
Issue:6
Article number:e2020GL090407
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:DFG-ICDPGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [RI 2782/3-1]; [RI 2782/6-1-ZO 277/3-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

