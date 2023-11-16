Schließen

The geomagnetic Kp index and derived indices of geomagnetic activity

  • The geomagnetic Kp index is one of the most extensively used indices of geomagnetic activity, both for scientific and operational purposes. This article reviews the properties of the Kp index and provides a reference for users of the Kp index and associated data products as derived and distributed by the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences. The near real-time production of the nowcast Kp index is of particular interest for space weather services and here we describe and evaluate its current setup.

Metadaten
Author details:Jürgen MatzkaORCiDGND, Claudia StolleORCiDGND, Yosuke YamazakiORCiD, Oliver Bronkalla, Achim MorschhauserORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2020SW002641
ISSN:1542-7390
Title of parent work (English):Space weather : the international journal of research and applications
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/16
Volume:19
Issue:5
Article number:e2020SW002641
Number of pages:21
Funding institution:European UnionEuropean Commission [776287]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

