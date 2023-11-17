Schließen

Communications trend radar 2023

  • How do social changes, new technologies or new management trends affect communication work? A team of researchers at Leipzig University and the University of Potsdam (Germany) observed new developments in related disciplines. As a result, the five most important trends for corporate communications are identified annually and published in the Communications Trend Radar. Thus, Communications managers can identify challenges and opportunities at an early stage, take a position, address issues and make decisions. For 2023, the Communications Trend Radar identifies five key trends for corporate communications: State Revival, Scarcity Management, Unimagination, Parallel Worlds, Augemented Workflows.

