Schließen

FGF21, not GCN2, influences bone morphology due to dietary protein restrictions

  • Background: Dietary protein restriction is emerging as an alternative approach to treat obesity and glucose intolerance because it markedly increases plasma fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) concentrations. Similarly, dietary restriction of methionine is known to mimic metabolic effects of energy and protein restriction with FGF21 as a required mechanism. However, dietary protein has been shown to be required for normal bone growth, though there is conflicting evidence as to the influence of dietary protein restriction on bone remodeling. The purpose of the current study was to evaluate the effect of dietary protein and methionine restriction on bone in lean and obese mice, and clarify whether FGF21 and general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2) kinase, that are part of a novel endocrine pathway implicated in the detection of protein restriction, influence the effect of dietary protein restriction on bone. Methods: Adult wild-type (WT) or Fgf21 KO mice were fed a normal protein (18 kcal%; CON) or low protein (4 kcal%; LP) diet forBackground: Dietary protein restriction is emerging as an alternative approach to treat obesity and glucose intolerance because it markedly increases plasma fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) concentrations. Similarly, dietary restriction of methionine is known to mimic metabolic effects of energy and protein restriction with FGF21 as a required mechanism. However, dietary protein has been shown to be required for normal bone growth, though there is conflicting evidence as to the influence of dietary protein restriction on bone remodeling. The purpose of the current study was to evaluate the effect of dietary protein and methionine restriction on bone in lean and obese mice, and clarify whether FGF21 and general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2) kinase, that are part of a novel endocrine pathway implicated in the detection of protein restriction, influence the effect of dietary protein restriction on bone. Methods: Adult wild-type (WT) or Fgf21 KO mice were fed a normal protein (18 kcal%; CON) or low protein (4 kcal%; LP) diet for 2 or 27 weeks. In addition, adult WT or Gcn2 KO mice were fed a CON or LP diet for 27 weeks. Young New Zealand obese (NZO) mice were placed on high-fat diets that provided protein at control (16 kcal%; CON), low levels (4 kcal%) in a high-carbohydrate (LP/HC) or high-fat (LP/HF) regimen, or on high-fat diets (protein, 16 kcal%) that provided methionine at control (0.86%; CON-MR) or low levels (0.17%; MR) for up to 9 weeks. Long bones from the hind limbs of these mice were collected and evaluated with micro-computed tomography (mu CT) for changes in trabecular and cortical architecture and mass. Results: In WT mice the 27-week LP diet significantly reduced cortical bone, and this effect was enhanced by deletion of Fgf21 but not Gcn2. This decrease in bone did not appear after 2 weeks on the LP diet. In addition, Fgf21 KO mice had significantly less bone than their WT counterparts. In obese NZO mice dietary protein and methionine restriction altered bone architecture. The changes were mediated by FGF21 due to methionine restriction in the presence of cystine, which did not increase plasma FGF21 levels and did not affect bone architecture. Conclusions: This study provides direct evidence of a reduction in bone following long-term dietary protein restriction in a mouse model, effects that appear to be mediated by FGF21.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Margaret A. McNultyORCiD, Brad A. Goupil, Diana C. Albarado, Teresa Castaño-Martinez, Thomas H. AmbrosiORCiDGND, Spela Puh, Tim Julius SchulzORCiDGND, Annette SchürmannORCiDGND, Christopher D. MorrisonORCiD, Thomas LaegerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bonr.2019.100241
ISSN:2352-1872
Title of parent work (English):Bone Reports
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/08
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/03/14
Tag:FGF21; GCN2; dietary restriction; microcomputed tomography; protein restriction
Volume:12
Article number:100241
Number of pages:10
First page:1
Last Page:10
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1406

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.