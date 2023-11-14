Schließen

BRICS und die neue Weltordnung

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Eberhard CromeORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-949887-05-5
ISSN:0944-8101
Title of parent work (German):WeltTrends: Zeitschrift für internationale Politik
Publisher:WeltTrends
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/11/14
Volume:31
Issue:197
Number of pages:6
First page:32
Last Page:37
Organizational units:Extern / WeltTrends e.V. Potsdam
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.