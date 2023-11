Coupled simulation of groundwater and drainage dynamics in a coastal fen

Coastal wetlands are characterized by continued human influence, e.g. with drainage ditches, coastal dikes or landscape restoration. In addition, it is important to understand the complex interactions with the sea to predict impacts of further development. In the present study the aim was to analyze surface and subsurface flow in a coastal wetland located at the Baltic Sea coastline near Warnemunde (Germany) to quantify water exchange with the Baltic Sea and analyze the effect of a storm flood event on saline intrusion. A 3-D transient groundwater model and a one-dimensional surface water model were set up and calibrated by using hydraulic head measurements. The results indicate that in addition to ditch flow, groundwater discharge to the Baltic Sea often has a significant influence on the overall water budget of the fen. From the transient modelling it became evident that water exchange between groundwater in the fen and the Baltic Sea depends on sea level and very often fluctuates between seaward and landward flow directions on

Coastal wetlands are characterized by continued human influence, e.g. with drainage ditches, coastal dikes or landscape restoration. In addition, it is important to understand the complex interactions with the sea to predict impacts of further development. In the present study the aim was to analyze surface and subsurface flow in a coastal wetland located at the Baltic Sea coastline near Warnemunde (Germany) to quantify water exchange with the Baltic Sea and analyze the effect of a storm flood event on saline intrusion. A 3-D transient groundwater model and a one-dimensional surface water model were set up and calibrated by using hydraulic head measurements. The results indicate that in addition to ditch flow, groundwater discharge to the Baltic Sea often has a significant influence on the overall water budget of the fen. From the transient modelling it became evident that water exchange between groundwater in the fen and the Baltic Sea depends on sea level and very often fluctuates between seaward and landward flow directions on daily to weekly time scales.

