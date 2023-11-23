Properties of high-redshift galaxies in different environments
Eigenschaften von Galaxien mit hoher Rotverschiebung in verschiedenen Umgebungen
- The Lyman-𝛼 (Ly𝛼) line commonly assists in the detection of high-redshift galaxies, the so-called Lyman-alpha emitters (LAEs). LAEs are useful tools to study the baryonic matter distribution of the high-redshift universe. Exploring their spatial distribution not only reveals the large-scale structure of the universe at early epochs, but it also provides an insight into the early formation and evolution of the galaxies we observe today. Because dark matter halos (DMHs) serve as sites of galaxy formation, the LAE distribution also traces that of the underlying dark matter. However, the details of this relation and their co-evolution over time remain unclear. Moreover, theoretical studies predict that the spatial distribution of LAEs also impacts their own circumgalactic medium (CGM) by influencing their extended Ly𝛼 gaseous halos (LAHs), whose origin is still under investigation. In this thesis, I make several contributions to improve the knowledge on these fields using samples of LAEs observed with the Multi Unit Spectroscopic ExplorerThe Lyman-𝛼 (Ly𝛼) line commonly assists in the detection of high-redshift galaxies, the so-called Lyman-alpha emitters (LAEs). LAEs are useful tools to study the baryonic matter distribution of the high-redshift universe. Exploring their spatial distribution not only reveals the large-scale structure of the universe at early epochs, but it also provides an insight into the early formation and evolution of the galaxies we observe today. Because dark matter halos (DMHs) serve as sites of galaxy formation, the LAE distribution also traces that of the underlying dark matter. However, the details of this relation and their co-evolution over time remain unclear. Moreover, theoretical studies predict that the spatial distribution of LAEs also impacts their own circumgalactic medium (CGM) by influencing their extended Ly𝛼 gaseous halos (LAHs), whose origin is still under investigation. In this thesis, I make several contributions to improve the knowledge on these fields using samples of LAEs observed with the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) at redshifts of 3 < 𝑧 < 6.…
- Die Lyman-𝛼 (Ly𝛼)-Linie erleichtert die Detektion von Galaxien bei hoher Rotverschiebung, sogenannten den Lyman-Alpha-Emittern (LAEs). Die Erforschung ihrer Verteilung enthüllt nicht nur die großräumige Struktur des Universums in frühen Epochen, sondern bietet auch einen Einblick in die Entstehung und Entwicklung der Galaxien, die wir heute beobachten. Da Halos aus Dunkler Materie (DMHs) als Orte der Galaxienentstehung dienen, spiegelt die LAE-Verteilung auch die der zugrunde liegenden Dunklen Materie wider. Darüber hinaus sagen theoretische Studien voraus, dass die Verteilung von LAEs auch Auswirkungen auf ihr eigenes zirkumgalaktisches Medium (CGM) hat, indem sie ihre ausgedehnten gasförmigen Ly𝛼-Halos (LAHs) beeinflusst. In dieser Dissertation leiste ich mehrere Beiträge zur Verbesserung des Wissens über diese Felder anhand von Stichproben von LAEs, die mit dem Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) bei Rotverschiebungen von 3 < 𝑧 < 6 beobachtet wurden.
