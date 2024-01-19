Schließen

Standing spin wave excitation in Bi

  • Based on micromagnetic simulations and experimental observations of the magnetization and lattice dynamics after the direct optical excitation of the magnetic insulator Bi : YIG or indirect excitation via an optically opaque Pt/Cu double layer, we disentangle the dynamical effects of magnetic anisotropy and magneto-elastic coupling. The strain and temperature of the lattice are quantified via modeling ultrafast x-ray diffraction data. Measurements of the time-resolved magneto-optical Kerr effect agree well with the magnetization dynamics simulated according to the excitation via two mechanisms: the magneto-elastic coupling to the experimentally verified strain dynamics and the ultrafast temperature-induced transient change in the magnetic anisotropy. The numerical modeling proves that, for direct excitation, both mechanisms drive the fundamental mode with opposite phase. The relative ratio of standing spin wave amplitudes of higher-order modes indicates that both mechanisms are substantially active.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Steffen Peer ZeuschnerORCiDGND, Xi-Guang Wang, Marwan Deb, Elena PopovaORCiD, Gregory Malinowski, Michel HehnORCiD, Niels Keller, Jamal BerakdarORCiDGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevB.106.134401
ISSN:2469-9950
ISSN:2469-9969
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : B, Condensed matter and materials physics
Subtitle (English):YIG films via temperature-induced anisotropy changes and magneto-elastic coupling
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/04
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/19
Volume:106
Issue:13
Article number:134401
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Research Foundation); [328545488-TRR 227]; National Natural Science Foundation of China; [12174452, 12074437, 11704415]; Natural Science Foundation of Hunan; Province of China [20221120050, 20211130784]; Alexander von Humboldt; Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.