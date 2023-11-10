Drinking is different!
- Locus of control (LOC) measures how much an individual believes in the causal relationship between her own actions and her life’s outcomes. While earlier literature has shown that an increasing internal LOC is associated with increased health-conscious behavior in domains such as smoking, exercise or diets, we find that drinking seems to be different. Using very informative German panel data, we extend and generalize previous findings and find a significant positive association between having an internal LOC and the probability of occasional and regular drinking for men and women. An increase in an individual’s LOC by one standard deviation increases the probability of occasional or regular drinking on average by 3.4% for men and 6.9% for women. Using a decomposition method, we show that roughly a quarter of this association can be explained by differences in the social activities between internal and external individuals.
|Marco CaliendoORCiDGND, Juliane HenneckeORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00181-022-02219-3
|0377-7332
|519394-1
|Empirical economics
|examining the role of locus of control for alcohol consumption
|Springer
|Berlin
|Article
|English
|2022/03/10
|2022
|2023/11/10
|alcohol consumption; health behavior; locus of control; risk perception; social activity
|63
|5
|31
|2785
|2815
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
|Open Access funding enabled and organized by Projekt DEAL