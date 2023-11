Reactive eutectic media based on ammonium formate for the valorization of bio-sourced materials

In the last several decades eutectic mixtures of different compositions were successfully used as solvents for vast amount of chemical processes, and only relatively recently they were discovered to be widely spread in nature. As such they are discussed as a third liquid media of the living cell, that is composed of common cell metabolites. Such media may also incorporate water as a eutectic component in order to regulate properties such as enzyme activity or viscosity. Taking inspiration form such sophisticated use of eutectic mixtures, this thesis will explore the use of reactive eutectic media (REM) for organic synthesis. Such unconventional media are characterized by the reactivity of their components, which means that mixture may assume the role of the solvent as well as the reactant itself. The thesis focuses on novel REM based on ammonium formate and investigates their potential for the valorization of bio-sourced materials. The use of REM allows the performance of a number of solvent-free reactions, which entails the benefits

In the last several decades eutectic mixtures of different compositions were successfully used as solvents for vast amount of chemical processes, and only relatively recently they were discovered to be widely spread in nature. As such they are discussed as a third liquid media of the living cell, that is composed of common cell metabolites. Such media may also incorporate water as a eutectic component in order to regulate properties such as enzyme activity or viscosity. Taking inspiration form such sophisticated use of eutectic mixtures, this thesis will explore the use of reactive eutectic media (REM) for organic synthesis. Such unconventional media are characterized by the reactivity of their components, which means that mixture may assume the role of the solvent as well as the reactant itself. The thesis focuses on novel REM based on ammonium formate and investigates their potential for the valorization of bio-sourced materials. The use of REM allows the performance of a number of solvent-free reactions, which entails the benefits of a superior atom and energy economy, higher yields and faster rates compared to reactions in solution. This is evident for the Maillard reaction between ammonium formate and various monosaccharides for the synthesis of substituted pyrazines as well as for a Leuckart type reaction between ammonium formate and levulinic acid for the synthesis of 5-methyl-2-pyrrolidone. Furthermore, reaction of ammonium formate with citric acid for the synthesis of yet undiscovered fluorophores, shows that synthesis in REM can open up unexpected reaction pathways. Another focus of the thesis is the study of water as a third component in the REM. As a result, the concept of two different dilution regimes (tertiary REM and in REM in solvent) appears useful for understanding the influence of water. It is shown that small amounts of water can be of great benefit for the reaction, by reducing viscosity and at the same time increasing reaction yields. REM based on ammonium formate and organic acids are employed for lignocellulosic biomass treatment. The thesis thereby introduces an alternative approach towards lignocellulosic biomass fractionation that promises a considerable process intensification by the simultaneous generation of cellulose and lignin as well as the production of value-added chemicals from REM components. The thesis investigates the generated cellulose and the pathway to nanocellulose generation and also includes the structural analysis of extracted lignin. Finally, the thesis investigates the potential of microwave heating to run chemical reactions in REM and describes the synergy between these two approaches. Microwave heating for chemical reactions and the use of eutectic mixtures as alternative reaction media are two research fields that are often described in the scope of green chemistry. The thesis will therefore also contain a closer inspection of this terminology and its greater goal of sustainability.

…