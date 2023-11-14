Protein reconstitution in giant vesicles

Life on Earth is diverse and ranges from unicellular organisms to multicellular creatures like humans. Although there are theories about how these organisms might have evolved, we understand little about how ‘life’ started from molecules. Bottom-up synthetic biology aims to create minimal cells by combining different modules, such as compartmentalization, growth, division, and cellular communication. All living cells have a membrane that separates them from the surrounding aqueous medium and helps to protect them. In addition, all eukaryotic cells have organelles that are enclosed by intracellular membranes. Each cellular membrane is primarily made of a lipid bilayer with membrane proteins. Lipids are amphiphilic molecules that assemble into molecular bilayers consisting of two leaflets. The hydrophobic chains of the lipids in the two leaflets face each other, and their hydrophilic headgroups face the aqueous surroundings. Giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs) are model membrane systems that form large compartments with a size of many

Giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs) are model membrane systems that form large compartments with a size of many micrometers and enclosed by a single lipid bilayer. The size of GUVs is comparable to the size of cells, making them good membrane models which can be studied using an optical microscope. However, after the initial preparation, GUV membranes lack membrane proteins which have to be reconstituted into these membranes by subsequent preparation steps. Depending on the protein, it can be either attached via anchor lipids to one of the membrane leaflets or inserted into the lipid bilayer via its transmembrane domains. The first step is to prepare the GUVs and then expose them to an exterior solution with proteins. Various protocols have been developed for the initial preparation of GUVs. For the second step, the GUVs can be exposed to a bulk solution of protein or can be trapped in a microfluidic device and then supplied with the protein solution. To minimize the amount of solution and for more precise measurements, I have designed a microfluidic device that has a main channel, and several dead-end side channels that are perpendicular to the main channel. The GUVs are trapped in the dead-end channels. This design exchanges the solution around the GUVs via diffusion from the main channel, thus shielding the GUVs from the flow within the main channel. This device has a small volume of just 2.5 μL, can be used without a pump and can be combined with a confocal microscope, enabling uninterrupted imaging of the GUVs during the experiments. I used this device for most of the experiments on GUVs that are discussed in this thesis. In the first project of the thesis, a lipid mixture doped with an anchor lipid was used that can bind to a histidine chain (referred to as His-tag(ged) or 6H) via the metal cation Ni2+. This method is widely used for the biofunctionalization of GUVs by attaching proteins without a transmembrane domain. Fluorescently labeled His-tags which are bound to a membrane can be observed in a confocal microscope. Using the same lipid mixture, I prepared the GUVs with different protocols and investigated the membrane composition of the resulting GUVs by evaluating the amount of fluorescently labeled His-tagged molecules bound to their membranes. I used the microfluidic device described above to expose the outer leaflet of the vesicle to a constant concentration of the His-tagged molecules. Two fluorescent molecules with a His-tag were studied and compared: green fluorescent protein (6H-GFP) and fluorescein isothiocyanate (6H-FITC). Although the quantum yield in solution is similar for both molecules, the brightness of the membrane-bound 6H-GFP is higher than the brightness of the membrane-bound 6H-FITC. The observed difference in the brightness reveals that the fluorescence of the 6H-FITC is quenched by the anchor lipid via the Ni2+ ion. Furthermore, my measurements also showed that the fluorescence intensity of the membranebound His-tagged molecules depends on microenvironmental factors such as pH. For both 6H-GFP and 6H-FITC, the interaction with the membrane is quantified by evaluating the equilibrium dissociation constant. The membrane fluorescence is measured as a function of the fluorophores’ molar concentration. Theoretical analysis of these data leads to the equilibrium dissociation constants of (37.5 ± 7.5) nM for 6H-GFP and (18.5 ± 3.7) nM for 6H-FITC. The anchor lipid mentioned previously used the metal cation Ni2+ to mediate the bond between the anchor lipid and the His-tag. The Ni2+ ion can be replaced by other transition metal ions. Studies have shown that Co3+ forms the strongest bonds with the His-tags attached to proteins. In these studies, strong oxidizing agents were used to oxidize the Co2+ mediated complex with the His-tagged protein to a Co3+ mediated complex. This procedure puts the proteins at risk of being oxidized as well. In this thesis, the vesicles were first prepared with anchor lipids without any metal cation. The Co3+ was added to these anchor lipids and finally the His-tagged protein was added to the GUVs to form the Co3+ mediated bond. This system was also established using the microfluidic device. The different preparation procedures of GUVs usually lead to vesicles with a spherical morphology. On the other hand, many cell organelles have a more complex architecture with a non spherical topology. One fascinating example is provided by the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) which is made of a continuous membrane and extends throughout the cell in the form of tubes and sheets. The tubes are connected by three-way junctions and form a tubular network of irregular polygons. The formation and maintenance of these reticular networks requires membrane proteins that hydrolyize guanosine triphosphate (GTP). One of these membrane proteins is atlastin. In this thesis, I reconstituted the atlastin protein in GUV membranes using detergent-assisted reconstitution protocols to insert the proteins directly into lipid bilayers. This thesis focuses on protein reconstitution by binding His-tagged proteins to anchor lipids and by detergent-assisted insertion of proteins with transmembrane domains. It also provides the design of a microfluidic device that can be used in various experiments, one example is the evaluation of the equilibrium dissociation constant for membrane-protein interactions. The results of this thesis will help other researchers to understand the protocols for preparing GUVs, to reconstitute proteins in GUVs, and to perform experiments using the microfluidic device. This knowledge should be beneficial for the long-term goal of combining the different modules of synthetic biology to make a minimal cell.

