Soft-template directed functional composite nanomaterials
- Soft-template strategy enables the fabrication of composite nanomaterials with desired functionalities and structures. In this thesis, soft templates, including poly(ionic liquid) nanovesicles (PIL NVs), self-assembled polystyrene-b-poly(2-vinylpyridine) (PS-b-P2VP) particles, and glycopeptide (GP) biomolecules have been applied for the synthesis of versatile composite particles of PILs/Cu, molybdenum disulfide/carbon (MoS2/C), and GP-carbon nanotubes-metal (GP-CNTs-metal) composites, respectively. Subsequently, their possible applications as efficient catalysts in two representative reactions, i.e. CO2 electroreduction (CO2ER) and reduction of 4-nitrophenol (4-NP), have been studied, respectively. In the first work, PIL NVs with a tunable particle size of 50 to 120 nm and a shell thickness of 15 to 60 nm have been prepared via one-step free radical polymerization. By increasing monomer concentration for polymerization, their nanoscopic morphology can evolve from hollow NVs to dense spheres, and finally to directional worms, in whichSoft-template strategy enables the fabrication of composite nanomaterials with desired functionalities and structures. In this thesis, soft templates, including poly(ionic liquid) nanovesicles (PIL NVs), self-assembled polystyrene-b-poly(2-vinylpyridine) (PS-b-P2VP) particles, and glycopeptide (GP) biomolecules have been applied for the synthesis of versatile composite particles of PILs/Cu, molybdenum disulfide/carbon (MoS2/C), and GP-carbon nanotubes-metal (GP-CNTs-metal) composites, respectively. Subsequently, their possible applications as efficient catalysts in two representative reactions, i.e. CO2 electroreduction (CO2ER) and reduction of 4-nitrophenol (4-NP), have been studied, respectively. In the first work, PIL NVs with a tunable particle size of 50 to 120 nm and a shell thickness of 15 to 60 nm have been prepared via one-step free radical polymerization. By increasing monomer concentration for polymerization, their nanoscopic morphology can evolve from hollow NVs to dense spheres, and finally to directional worms, in which a multi-lamellar packing of PIL chains occurred in all samples. The obtained PIL NVs with varied shell thickness have been in situ functionalized with ultra-small Cu nanoparticles (Cu NPs, 1-3 nm) and subsequently employed as the electrocatalysts for CO2ER. The hollow PILs/Cu composite catalysts exhibit a 2.5-fold enhancement in selectivity towards C1 products compared to the pristine Cu NPs. This enhancement is primarily attributed to the strong electronic interactions between the Cu NPs and the surface functionalities of PIL NVs. This study casts new aspects on using nanostructured PILs as novel electrocatalyst supports in efficient CO2 conversion. In the second work, a novel approach towards fast degradation of 4-NP has been developed using porous MoS2/C particles as catalysts, which integrate the intrinsically catalytic property of MoS2 with its photothermal conversion capability. Various MoS2/C composite particles have been prepared using assembled PS-b-P2VP block copolymer particles as sacrificed soft templates. Intriguingly, the MoS2/C particles exhibit tailored morphologies including pomegranate-like, hollow, and open porous structures. Subsequently, the photothermal conversion performance of these featured particles has been compared under near infrared (NIR) light irradiation. When employing the open porous MoS2/C particles as the catalyst for the reduction of 4-NP, the reaction rate constant has increased by 1.5-fold under light illumination. This catalytic enhancement mainly results from the open porous architecture and photothermal conversion performance of the MoS2 particles. This proposed strategy offers new opportunities for efficient photothermal-assisted catalysis. In the third work, a facile and green approach towards the fabrication of GP-CNTs-metal composites has been proposed, which utilizes a versatile GP biomolecule both as a stabilizer for CNTs in water and as a reducing agent for noble metal ions. The abundant hydrogen bonds in GP molecules bestow the formed GP-CNTs with excellent plasticity, enabling the availability of polymorphic CNTs species ranging from dispersion to viscous paste, gel, and even dough by increasing their concentration. The GP molecules can reduce metal precursors at room temperature without additional reducing agents, enabling the in situ immobilization of metal NPs (e.g. Au, Ag, and Pd) on the CNTs surface. The combination of excellent catalytic property of Pd NPs with photothermal conversion capability of CNTs makes the GP-CNTs-Pd composite a promising catalyst for the efficient degradation of 4-NP. The obtained composite displays a 1.6-fold increase in conversion under NIR light illumination in the reduction of 4-NP, mainly owing to the strong light-to-heat conversion effect of CNTs. Overall, the proposed method opens a new avenue for the synthesis of CNTs composite as a sustainable and versatile catalyst platform. The results presented in the current thesis demonstrate the significance of using soft templates for the synthesis of versatile composites with tailored nanostructure and functionalities. The investigation of these composite nanomaterials in the catalytic reactions reveals their potential in the development of desired catalysts for emerging catalytic processes, e.g. photothermal-assisted catalysis and electrocatalysis.…
- Die Weiche-Vorlagen-Strategie ermöglicht die Herstellung von zusammengesetzten Nanomaterialien mit gewünschten Funktionalitäten und Strukturen. In dieser Arbeit wurden weiche Vorlagen, darunter Poly(ionische Flüssigkeit) -Nanovesikeln (PIL-NVs), selbstorganisierte Polystyrol-b-Poly(2-Vinylpyridin)-Partikeln (PS-b-P2VP) und Glykopeptid (GP)-Biomoleküle verwendet, um vielseitige Kompositen aus PILs/Cu, Molybdändisulfid/Kohlenstoff (MoS2/C) bzw. GP-Kohlenstoffnanoröhren -Metall (GP- CNTs- Metall) zu synthetisieren. Anschließend wurden ihre möglichen Anwendungen als effiziente Katalysatoren in zwei repräsentativen Reaktionen, d. h. CO2-Elektroreduktion (CO2ER) und Reduktion von 4-Nitrophenol (4-NP), untersucht. Im ersten Abschnitt wurden PIL-NVs mit einer einstellbaren Partikelgröße von 50 bis 120 nm und einer Schalendicke von 15 bis 60 nm durch einstufige radikalische Polymerisation hergestellt. Durch Erhöhung der Monomerkonzentration für die Polymerisation kann sich ihre nanoskopische Morphologie von hohlen NVs zu dichten Kugeln undDie Weiche-Vorlagen-Strategie ermöglicht die Herstellung von zusammengesetzten Nanomaterialien mit gewünschten Funktionalitäten und Strukturen. In dieser Arbeit wurden weiche Vorlagen, darunter Poly(ionische Flüssigkeit) -Nanovesikeln (PIL-NVs), selbstorganisierte Polystyrol-b-Poly(2-Vinylpyridin)-Partikeln (PS-b-P2VP) und Glykopeptid (GP)-Biomoleküle verwendet, um vielseitige Kompositen aus PILs/Cu, Molybdändisulfid/Kohlenstoff (MoS2/C) bzw. GP-Kohlenstoffnanoröhren -Metall (GP- CNTs- Metall) zu synthetisieren. Anschließend wurden ihre möglichen Anwendungen als effiziente Katalysatoren in zwei repräsentativen Reaktionen, d. h. CO2-Elektroreduktion (CO2ER) und Reduktion von 4-Nitrophenol (4-NP), untersucht. Im ersten Abschnitt wurden PIL-NVs mit einer einstellbaren Partikelgröße von 50 bis 120 nm und einer Schalendicke von 15 bis 60 nm durch einstufige radikalische Polymerisation hergestellt. Durch Erhöhung der Monomerkonzentration für die Polymerisation kann sich ihre nanoskopische Morphologie von hohlen NVs zu dichten Kugeln und schließlich zu gerichteten Schnecken entwickeln, wobei in allen Proben eine multilamellare Packung von PIL-Ketten auftritt. Die erhaltenen PIL-NVs mit unterschiedlicher Schalendicke wurden durch ultrakleinen Cu-Nanopartikeln (Cu-NPs, 1-3 nm) funktionalisiert und anschließend als Elektrokatalysatoren für CO 2ER eingesetzt. Die PILs/Cu-Komposit-Elektrokatalysatoren zeigen eine 2,5-fache Steigerung der Selektivität gegenüber C 1-Produkten im Vergleich zu den unbehandelten Cu-NPs. Diese Verbesserung wird in erster Linie auf die starken elektronischen Wechselwirkungen zwischen den Cu-NPs und den Oberflächenfunktionalitäten der PIL -NVs zurückgeführt. Diese Studie wirft neue Aspekte auf die Verwendung nanostrukturierter PILs als neuartige Elektrokatalysatorträger für eine effiziente CO2-Umwandlung. Im zweiten Abschnitt wurde ein neuartiger Ansatz für den schnellen Abbau von 4 -NP entwickelt, bei dem poröse MoS 2/C-Partikeln als Katalysatoren verwendet werden, die die intrinsische katalytische Eigenschaft von MoS2 mit seiner photothermischen Umwandlungsfähigkeit verbinden. Verschiedene MoS2/C-Verbundpartikeln wurden unter Verwendung von zusammengesetzten PS-b-P2VP Blockcopolymerpartikeln als geopferte weiche Vorlagen hergestellt. Erstaunlicherweise weisen die MoS2/C-Partikeln maßgeschneiderte Morphologien auf, darunter eine granatapfe lartige, hohle und offenporige Struktur. Anschließend wurde die photothermische Umwandlungsleistung dieser Partikeln unter Bestrahlung von Nahinfrarotlicht (NIR) verglichen. Bei der Verwendung der offenporigen MoS2-Teilchen als Katalysator für die Reduktion von 4 -NP hat sich die Reaktionsgeschwindigkeitskonstante unter Lichtbeleuchtung um das 1,5-fache erhöht. Diese katalytische Verbesserung ist hauptsächlich auf die offenporige Architektur und die photothermische Umwandlungsleistung der MoS2-Partikeln zurückzuführen. Diese vorgeschlagene Strategie bietet neue Möglichkeiten für eine effiziente photothermisch unterstützte Katalyse. Im dritten Abschnitt wird ein einfacher und umweltfreundlicher Ansatz für die Herstellung von GP-CNTs-Metall-Verbundwerkstoffen vorgeschlagen, bei dem ein vielseitiges GP- Biomolekül sowohl als Stabilisator für CNTs in Wasser auch als Reduktionsmittel für Edelmetallionen eingesetzt wird. Die zahlreichen Wasserstoffbrüc kenbindungen in den GP- Moleküle verleihen den gebildeten GP-CNTs eine ausgezeichnete Plastizität, die es ermöglicht, polymorphe CNT - Spezies zu erhalten, die von einer Dispersion über eine visko se Paste und ein Gel bis hin zu einem Teig reichen, wenn man ihre Konzentration erhöht. Die GP -Moleküle können Metallvorläufer bei Raumtemperatur ohne zusätzliche Reduktionsmittel reduzieren und ermöglichen so die In -situ- Immobilisierung von Metall-NPs (z. B. Au, Ag und Pd) auf der Oberfläche der CNTs. Die Kombination der hervorragenden katalytischen Eigenschaften von Pd-NPs mit der photothermischen Umwandlungsfähigkeit von CNTs macht den GP -CNTs-Pd- Verbundstoff zu einem vielversprechenden Katalysator für d en effizienten Abbau von 4- NP. Das erhaltene Komposit zeigt eine 1,6-fache Steigerung der Umwandlung unter NIR- Licht- Beleuchtung, wenn es als Katalysator bei der Reduktion von 4-NP verwendet wird, was hauptsächlich auf den starken Licht -Wärme -Umwandlungseffekt der CNTs zurückzuführen ist. Insgesamt eröffnet die vorgeschlagene Methode einen neuen Weg für die Synthese von CNT-Verbundwerkstoffen als nachhaltige und vielseitige Katalysatorplattform. Die in dieser Arbeit vorgestellten Ergebnisse zeigen, wie wichtig die Verwendung weicher Templates für die Synthese vielseitiger Verbundwerkstoffe mit maßgeschneiderter Nanostruktur und Funktionalitäten ist. Die Untersuchung dieser Komposit -Nanomaterialien in katalytischen Reaktionen zeigt ihr Potenzial für die Entwicklung gewünschter Katalysatoren für neue katalytische Prozesse, z. B. für die Elektrokatalyse und die photothermisch unterstützte Katalyse.…
|Author details:
|Xuefeng PanORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-612709
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-61270
|Reviewer(s):
|Guosong ChenORCiD, Axel NeffeORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Yan Lu, Helmut Schlaad
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/10/27
|Release date:
|2023/11/21
|Tag:
|Blockcopolymer; Glykopeptid; Katalysator; Nanokomposit; Poly(ionische Flüssigkeit); weiche Vorlage
block copolymer; catalyst; glycopeptide; nanocomposite; poly(ionic liquid); soft template
|Number of pages:
|VI, 185
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|VE 9857, VK 8007
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International