Modeling stress and dike pathways in Calderas
Modellierung von Spannung und Magmagängen in Calderen
- Volcanic hazard assessment relies on physics-based models of hazards, such as lava flows and pyroclastic density currents, whose outcomes are very sensitive to the location where future eruptions will occur. On the contrary, forecast of vent opening locations in volcanic areas typically relies on purely data-driven approaches, where the spatial density of past eruptive vents informs the probability maps of future vent opening. Such techniques may be suboptimal in volcanic systems with missing or scarce data, and where the controls on magma pathways may change over time. An alternative approach was recently proposed, relying on a model of stress-driven pathways of magmatic dikes. In that approach, the crustal stress was optimized so that dike trajectories linked consistently the location of the magma chamber to that of past vents. The retrieved information on the stress state was then used to forecast future dike trajectories. The validation of such an approach requires extensive application to nature. Before doing so, however, severalVolcanic hazard assessment relies on physics-based models of hazards, such as lava flows and pyroclastic density currents, whose outcomes are very sensitive to the location where future eruptions will occur. On the contrary, forecast of vent opening locations in volcanic areas typically relies on purely data-driven approaches, where the spatial density of past eruptive vents informs the probability maps of future vent opening. Such techniques may be suboptimal in volcanic systems with missing or scarce data, and where the controls on magma pathways may change over time. An alternative approach was recently proposed, relying on a model of stress-driven pathways of magmatic dikes. In that approach, the crustal stress was optimized so that dike trajectories linked consistently the location of the magma chamber to that of past vents. The retrieved information on the stress state was then used to forecast future dike trajectories. The validation of such an approach requires extensive application to nature. Before doing so, however, several important limitations need to be removed, most importantly the two-dimensional (2D) character of the models and theoretical concepts. In this thesis, I develop methods and tools so that a physics-based strategy of stress inversion and eruptive vent forecast in volcanoes can be applied to three dimensional (3D) problems. In the first part, I test the stress inversion and vent forecast strategy on analog models, still within a 2D framework, but improving on the efficiency of the stress optimization. In the second part, I discuss how to correctly account for gravitational loading/unloading due to complex 3D topography with a Boundary-Element numerical model. Then, I develop a new, simplified but fast model of dike pathways in 3D, designed for running large numbers of simulations at minimal computational cost, and able to backtrack dike trajectories from vents on the surface. Finally, I combine the stress and dike models to simulate dike pathways in synthetic calderas. In the third part, I describe a framework of stress inversion and vent forecast strategy in 3D for calderas. The stress inversion relies on, first, describing the magma storage below a caldera in terms of a probability density function. Next, dike trajectories are backtracked from the known locations of past vents down through the crust, and the optimization algorithm seeks for the stress models which lead trajectories through the regions of highest probability. I apply the new strategy to the synthetic scenarios presented in the second part, and I exploit the results from the stress inversions to produce probability maps of future vent locations for some of those scenarios. In the fourth part, I present the inversion of different deformation source models applied to the ongoing ground deformation observed across the Rhenish Massif in Central Europe. The region includes the Eifel Volcanic Fields in Germany, a potential application case for the vent forecast strategy. The results show how the observed deformation may be due to melt accumulation in sub-horizontal structures in the lower crust or upper mantle. The thesis concludes with a discussion of the stress inversion and vent forecast strategy, its limitations and applicability to real volcanoes. Potential developments of the modeling tools and concepts presented here are also discussed, as well as possible applications to other geophysical problems.…
- Die Analyse vulkanischer Gefahren basiert auf physikalischen Gefahrenmodellen wie Lavaströmen und pyroklastischen Dichteströmen, deren Ergebnisse von den Lokationen der Eruptionen abhängt. Die Vorhersage der Lokationen von Spaltenöffungen (eruptive vent opening) in Vulkangebieten basiert typischerweise auf rein datengesteuerten Ansätzen, bei denen die räumliche Verteilung vergangener Eruptionsspalten die Wahrscheinlichkeitskarten zukünftiger Spaltöffnungen beeinflusst. Solche Techniken sind in Vulkansystemen mit fehlenden oder knappen Daten suboptimal, ebenso wie dort, wo sich physikalische Bedingungen der Magmapfade im Laufe der Zeit verändern können. Kürzlich wurde ein alternativer Ansatz vorgeschlagen, der auf einem Modell spannungsbedingter Magmagänge basiert. Bei diesem Ansatz wurde die Krustenspannung so optimiert, dass die Verläufe der Magmagänge- sowohl mit der Lage der Magmakammer als auch mit der Lage früherer Spaltenöffnungen konsistent sind Die erlangten Informationen über den Spannungszustand werden dann zur VorhersageDie Analyse vulkanischer Gefahren basiert auf physikalischen Gefahrenmodellen wie Lavaströmen und pyroklastischen Dichteströmen, deren Ergebnisse von den Lokationen der Eruptionen abhängt. Die Vorhersage der Lokationen von Spaltenöffungen (eruptive vent opening) in Vulkangebieten basiert typischerweise auf rein datengesteuerten Ansätzen, bei denen die räumliche Verteilung vergangener Eruptionsspalten die Wahrscheinlichkeitskarten zukünftiger Spaltöffnungen beeinflusst. Solche Techniken sind in Vulkansystemen mit fehlenden oder knappen Daten suboptimal, ebenso wie dort, wo sich physikalische Bedingungen der Magmapfade im Laufe der Zeit verändern können. Kürzlich wurde ein alternativer Ansatz vorgeschlagen, der auf einem Modell spannungsbedingter Magmagänge basiert. Bei diesem Ansatz wurde die Krustenspannung so optimiert, dass die Verläufe der Magmagänge- sowohl mit der Lage der Magmakammer als auch mit der Lage früherer Spaltenöffnungen konsistent sind Die erlangten Informationen über den Spannungszustand werden dann zur Vorhersage zukünftiger Magmagänge verwendet. Die Validierung eines solchen Ansatzes erfordert eine umfassende Anwendung auf natürliche Vulkansysteme. Zuvor müssen jedoch einige wichtige Einschränkungen beseitigt werden, insbesondere der zweidimensionale (2D) Charakter der Modelle und theoretischen Konzepte. In dieser Arbeit entwickle ich Methoden und Software, um physikbasierte Strategien der Spannungsinversion und der Vorhersage von Lokationen von Magmagängen in Vulkanen auf dreidimensionale (3D) Probleme anwenden zu können. Im ersten Teil teste ich die Spannungsinversion und die Vorhersage von eruptiven Magmagängen an analogen Modellen, immer noch innerhalb eines 2D-Rahmens, aber mit verbesserter Effizienz der Spannungsoptimierung. Im zweiten Teil diskutiere ich, wie die gravitative Belastung/Entlastung aufgrund einer komplexen 3D-Topographie mit einem numerischen Grenzelementmodell berücksichtigt werden kann. Anschließend entwickle ich ein neues, vereinfachtes, aber effizientes Modell der Magmagang-Ausbreitung in 3D Dieses ist für die Durchführung einer großen Anzahl von Simulationen mit minimalem Rechenaufwand konzipiert und dabei in der Lage, Magmagang-Ausbreitungen an der Oberfläche zurückzuverfolgen. Schließlich kombiniere ich die Spannungs- und Magma-Ausbreitungsmodelle, um Magmagänge in synthetischen Calderas zu simulieren. Im dritten Teil erarbeite ich ein Rahmenmodell für Spannungsinversion und dreidimensionale Magmagang-Vorhersagen für Calderas. Die Spannungsinversion beruht auf der Annahme einer Magmaspeicherung unterhalb einer Caldera, deren Geometrie durch eine Wahrscheinlichkeitsdichtefunktion beschrieben wird. Vergangene Eruptionsstandorte werden durch die Erdkruste zurück propagiert, dabei werden die Spannungsmodelle so optimiert, dass die Endpunkte der Optimierung (Starpunkte der Magmagänge) mit der angenommenen Magmakammer übereinstimmen. Ich verwende die synthetischen Szenarien aus dem zweiten Teil, um die Spannungsinversion in kontrollieren Szenarien zu testen. Im vierten Teil analysieren wir die Bodenverformung im Rheinischen Massiv, Mitteleuropa. Die Region umfasst die Eifel-Vulkanfelder in Deutschland, die einen potenziellen Anwendungsfall für die Strategie zur Vorhersage von Spalteneruptionen darsetellen. Dabei nutze ich in den Inversionen unterschiedliche Deformations-Quellmodelle, um jährliche Magmavolumenänderungen aufzulösen, unter der Annahme, das Magma in die Lithosphäre injiziert wird. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass die beobachtete Verformung auf die Ansammlung von Schmelze in subhorizontalen Strukturen in der unteren Kruste oder im oberen Mantel zurückzuführen sein könnte. Abschließend diskutiere ich die Limitationen der erarbeiteten Konzepte und die Möglichkeiten für Anwendungen sowohl in verschiedenen Hochrisko-Vulkanen, als auch in anderen Kontexten, wie besispielsweise in tektonischen und geothermischen Modellierungen.…
|Author details:
|Lorenzo MantiloniORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-612621
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-61262
|Subtitle (English):
|towards a physics-based dorecast of eruptive vent locations
|Subtitle (German):
|Entwicklung physikbasierter Vorhersagen von Eruptionsschlot-Lokationen
|Reviewer(s):
|Eleonora RivaltaORCiD, Elisa TrasattiORCiD, Andy HooperORCiD
|Supervisor(s):
|Torsten Dahm, Eleonora Rivalta
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/10/20
|Release date:
|2023/11/23
|Tag:
|Calderas; Magmagänge; Risikobewertung von Vulkanausbrüchen; Stressmodellierung
Calderas; dike pathways; stress modeling; volcanic hazard assessment
|Number of pages:
|xii, 145
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|MSC classification:
|86-XX GEOPHYSICS [See also 76U05, 76V05]
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International