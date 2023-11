Definition of the problem Medical and nursing care often takes place within complex organizational structures that comprise numerous facilities at numerous locations. We introduce an interactive ethical concept, designed in cooperation with the diaconal foundation BruderhausDiakonie Reutlingen and the International Centre for Ethics in Science, University of Tubingen, to address the particular needs of such organizations. Arguments Therefore we portray the interactive Nijmegen Model which combines an ethics committee located at the management level and situational ethical case deliberations on the ward in order to bring together two indispensable ways of ethical reflection in organizations: "top-down"/"bottom-up". We illustrate the challenges of implementing the said model into the organizational construction of the BruderhausDiakonie and how to address these by means of conception and implementation. Conclusion Considering the implementational challenges that we encountered, the Nijmegen Model needs to be enhanced by introducing a

Definition of the problem Medical and nursing care often takes place within complex organizational structures that comprise numerous facilities at numerous locations. We introduce an interactive ethical concept, designed in cooperation with the diaconal foundation BruderhausDiakonie Reutlingen and the International Centre for Ethics in Science, University of Tubingen, to address the particular needs of such organizations. Arguments Therefore we portray the interactive Nijmegen Model which combines an ethics committee located at the management level and situational ethical case deliberations on the ward in order to bring together two indispensable ways of ethical reflection in organizations: "top-down"/"bottom-up". We illustrate the challenges of implementing the said model into the organizational construction of the BruderhausDiakonie and how to address these by means of conception and implementation. Conclusion Considering the implementational challenges that we encountered, the Nijmegen Model needs to be enhanced by introducing a link between the committee and the case deliberations. We delineate the basic elements and the requirements for such a position while reporting our initial practical experience with this model.

