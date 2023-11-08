Schließen

Correlation based time evolution of the archeomagnetic field

  In a previous study, a new snapshot modeling concept for the archeomagnetic field was introduced (Mauerberger et al., 2020, ). By assuming a Gaussian process for the geomagnetic potential, a correlation-based algorithm was presented, which incorporates a closed-form spatial correlation function. This work extends the suggested modeling strategy to the temporal domain. A space-time correlation kernel is constructed from the tensor product of the closed-form spatial correlation kernel with a squared exponential kernel in time. Dating uncertainties are incorporated into the modeling concept using a noisy input Gaussian process. All but one modeling hyperparameters are marginalized, to reduce their influence on the outcome and to translate their variability to the posterior variance. The resulting distribution incorporates uncertainties related to dating, measurement and modeling process. Results from application to archeomagnetic data show less variation in the dipole than comparable models, but are in general agreement with previous findings.

Metadaten
Author details:Maximilian Arthus SchannerORCiDGND, Stefan MauerbergerORCiDGND, Monika KorteORCiDGND, Matthias HolschneiderORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2020JB021548
ISSN:2169-9313
ISSN:2169-9356
Title of parent work (English):Journal of geophysical research : JGR ; an international quarterly. B, Solid earth
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/06
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/08
Volume:126
Issue:7
Article number:e2020JB021548
Number of pages:22
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)
Funding number:388291411
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

