Redox homeostasis and cell cycle activation mediate beta-cell mass expansion in aged, diabetes-prone mice under metabolic stress conditions: role of thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP)

Overnutrition contributes to insulin resistance, obesity and metabolic stress, initiating a loss of functional beta-cells and diabetes development. Whether these damaging effects are amplified in advanced age is barely investigated. Therefore, New Zealand Obese (NZO) mice, a well-established model for the investigation of human obesity-associated type 2 diabetes, were fed a metabolically challenging diet with a high-fat, carbohydrate restricted period followed by a carbohydrate intervention in young as well as advanced age. Interestingly, while young NZO mice developed massive hyperglycemia in response to carbohydrate feeding, leading to beta-cell dysfunction and cell death, aged counterparts compensated the increased insulin demand by persistent beta-cell function and beta-cell mass expansion. Beta-cell loss in young NZO islets was linked to increased expression of thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP), presumably initiating an apoptosis-signaling cascade via caspase-3 activation. In contrast, islets of aged NZOs exhibited a sustained redox balance without changes in TXNIP expression, associated with higher proliferative potential by cell cycle activation. These findings support the relevance of a maintained proliferative potential and redox homeostasis for preserving islet functionality under metabolic stress, with the peculiarity that this adaptive response emerged with advanced age in diabetesprone NZO mice.
Richard Kehm, Markus Jähnert, Stefanie Deubel, Tanina Flore, Jeannette König, Tobias Jung, Mandy Stadion, Wenke Jonas, Annette Schürmann, Tilman Grune, Annika Höhn
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.redox.2020.101748
2213-2317
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33128997
Redox Biology
Elsevier
Amsterdam
Article
English
2020/10/07
2020
2023/11/08
aging; beta-cells; cell cycle; metabolic stress; redox homeostasis; thioredoxin-interacting protein
37
101748
11
German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of; Education & Research (BMBF); State of Brandenburg (DZD) [82DZD00302]
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Referiert
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International