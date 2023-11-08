Schließen

Controlling high-frequency spin-wave dynamics using double-pulse laser excitation

  • Manipulating spin waves is highly required for the development of innovative data transport and processing technologies. Recently, the possibility of triggering high-frequency standing spin waves in magnetic insulators using femtosecond laser pulses was discovered, raising the question about how one can manipulate their dynamics. Here we explore this question by investigating the ultrafast magnetiza-tion and spin-wave dynamics induced by double-pulse laser excitation. We demonstrate a suppression or enhancement of the amplitudes of the standing spin waves by precisely tuning the time delay between the two pulses. The results can be understood as the constructive or destructive interference of the spin waves induced by the first and second laser pulses. Our findings open exciting perspectives towards generating single-mode standing spin waves that combine high frequency with large amplitude and low magnetic damping.

Author details:Marwan DebORCiD, Elena PopovaORCiD, Henri-Yves Jaffrès, Niels KellerORCiD, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevApplied.18.044001
