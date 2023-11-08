Schließen

Intronic primers reveal unexpectedly high major histocompatibility complex diversity in Antarctic fur seals

  The major histocompatibility complex (MHC) is a group of genes comprising one of the most important components of the vertebrate immune system. Consequently, there has been much interest in characterising MHC variation and its relationship with fitness in a variety of species. Due to the exceptional polymorphism of MHC genes, careful PCR primer design is crucial for capturing all of the allelic variation present in a given species. We therefore developed intronic primers to amplify the full-length 267 bp protein-coding sequence of the MHC class II DQB exon 2 in the Antarctic fur seal. We then characterised patterns of MHC variation among mother-offspring pairs from two breeding colonies and detected 19 alleles among 771 clone sequences from 56 individuals. The distribution of alleles within and among individuals was consistent with a single-copy, classical DQB locus showing Mendelian inheritance. Amino acid similarity at the MHC was significantly associated with genome-wide relatedness, but no relationship was found between MHC heterozygosity and genome-wide heterozygosity. Finally, allelic diversity was several times higher than reported by a previous study based on partial exon sequences. This difference appears to be related to allele-specific amplification bias, implying that primer design can strongly impact the inference of MHC diversity.

Metadaten
Author details:Jonas TebbeORCiDGND, Meinolf OttensmannORCiD, Katja Havenstein, Artemis EfstratiouORCiD, Tobias L. LenzORCiDGND, Barbara A. CaspersORCiDGND, Jaume ForcadaORCiD, Ralph TiedemannORCiDGND, Joseph Hoffman
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-21658-7
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36289307
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Publishing Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/26
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/11/08
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:17933
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

