Defining Hydrogeological Site Similarity with Hierarchical Agglomerative Clustering
- Hydrogeological information about an aquifer is difficult and costly to obtain, yet essential for the efficient management of groundwater resources. Transferring information from sampled sites to a specific site of interest can provide information when site-specific data is lacking. Central to this approach is the notion of site similarity, which is necessary for determining relevant sites to include in the data transfer process. In this paper, we present a data-driven method for defining site similarity. We apply this method to selecting groups of similar sites from which to derive prior distributions for the Bayesian estimation of hydraulic conductivity measurements at sites of interest. We conclude that there is now a unique opportunity to combine hydrogeological expertise with data-driven methods to improve the predictive ability of stochastic hydrogeological models.
Nura Kawa, Karina CucchiORCiD, Yoram RubinORCiD, Sabine AttingerORCiDGND, Falk HesseORCiDGND
https://doi.org/10.1111/gwat.13261
|0017-467X
|1745-6584
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36164814
Groundwater : journal of the Association of Ground-Water Scientists and Engineers, a division of the National Ground Water Association
|Wiley
|Hoboken
|Article
|English
2022/09/27
2022
|2023/11/08
|11
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [HE-7028-1/2]; Science@Leuven; scholarship; Projekt DEAL; [CRC 1076 AquaDiva]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International