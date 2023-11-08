Variability and stability in early language acquisition
- Many human infants grow up learning more than one language simultaneously but only recently has research started to study early language acquisition in this population more systematically. The paper gives an overview on findings on early language acquisition in bilingual infants during the first two years of life and compares these findings to current knowledge on early language acquisition in monolingual infants. Given the state of the research, the overview focuses on research on phonological and early lexical development in the first two years of life. We will show that the developmental trajectory of early language acquisition in these areas is very similar in mono- and bilingual infants suggesting that these early steps into language are guided by mechanisms that are rather robust against the differences in the conditions of language exposure that mono- and bilingual infants typically experience.
|Author details:
|Barbara HöhleORCiDGND, Ranka Bijeljac-BabicORCiD, Thierry NazziORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S1366728919000348
|ISSN:
|1366-7289
|ISSN:
|1469-1841
|Title of parent work (English):
|Bilingualism : language and cognition
|Subtitle (English):
|comparing recognition and bilingual infants' speech perception and word recognition
|Publisher:
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/07/04
|Publication year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2023/11/08
|Tag:
|bilingual infants; bilingual lexical development; bilingual phonological; development; language acquisition; simultaneous bilingualism
|Volume:
|23
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|16
|First page:
|56
|Last Page:
|71
|Funding institution:
|transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health ResearchCanadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International