Charakterisierung und wechselfeldgestützte Herstellung von Enzym-Nanoarrays

Dielectrophoresis is the manipulation of polarizable particles by alternating inhomogeneous electric fields. In this work, three enzymes were immobilized by dielectrophoresis and were analyzed regarding their catalytic activity afterwards: Horseradish peroxidase, choline oxidase from Alcaligenes sp. and glucose oxidase from Aspergillus niger. Immobilization by dielectrophoresis took place on nanoelectrode arrays consisting of tungsten cylinders with a diameter of 500 nm or of titanium nitride rings with a width of 20 nm. Immobilization was verified by fluorescence microscopy using either the intrinsic fluorescence of the enzymes or fluorescent labeling of the enzymes before or after immobilization. Enzyme activity measurements were performed quantitatively by direct or indirect detection of the enzyme’s product or, in the case of choline oxidase, by observing the intrinsic fluorescence of the enzyme’s cofactor FAD which is a function of its oxidation state. For horesradish peroxidase, a rather high retained activity of the enzyme after immobilization was observed. The activity of the permanently immobilized fraction of horseradish peroxidase equaled up to 47 % of the activity which can be maximally expected for a fully active monolayer of the enzyme molecules on all electrodes of the chip. This activity can be interpreted as the result of a fully active, but randomly oriented monolayer of immobilized horseradish peroxidase. The activity of permanently immobilized glucose oxidase equaled only <1,3 % of a fully active monolayer, whereas no activity was evident for immobilized choline oxidase. Accordingly, the activity of enzymes immobilized by DEP was measured quantitatively. The percentage of retained activity thereby strongly depends on the enzyme under investigation.

