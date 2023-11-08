Understanding the impact of crystal lamellae organization on small molecule diffusion using a Monte Carlo approach

Falk Hoffmann, Rainhard Gabriel Machatschek, Andreas Lendlein Many physicochemical processes depend on the diffusion of small molecules through solid materials. While crystallinity in polymers is advantageous with respect to structure performance, diffusion in such materials is difficult to predict. Here, we investigate the impact of crystal morphology and organization on the diffusion of small molecules using a lattice Monte Carlo approach. Interestingly, diffusion determined with this model does not depend on the internal morphology of the semi-crystalline regions. The obtained insight is highly valuable for developing predictive models for all processes in semi-crystalline polymers involving mass transport, like polymer degradation or drug release, and provide design criteria for the time-dependent functional behavior of multifunctional polymer systems.