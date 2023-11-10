Schließen

Muscle-derived GDF15 drives diurnal anorexia and systemic metabolic remodeling during mitochondrial stress

  • Mitochondrial dysfunction promotes metabolic stress responses in a cell-autonomous as well as organismal manner. The wasting hormone growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) is recognized as a biomarker of mitochondrial disorders, but its pathophysiological function remains elusive. To test the hypothesis that GDF15 is fundamental to the metabolic stress response during mitochondrial dysfunction, we investigated transgenic mice (Ucp1-TG) with compromised muscle-specific mitochondrial OXPHOS capacity via respiratory uncoupling. Ucp1-TG mice show a skeletal muscle-specific induction and diurnal variation of GDF15 as a myokine. Remarkably, genetic loss of GDF15 in Ucp1-TG mice does not affect muscle wasting or transcriptional cell-autonomous stress response but promotes a progressive increase in body fat mass. Furthermore, muscle mitochondrial stress-induced systemic metabolic flexibility, insulin sensitivity, and white adipose tissue browning are fully abolished in the absence of GDF15. Mechanistically, we uncovered a GDF15-dependentMitochondrial dysfunction promotes metabolic stress responses in a cell-autonomous as well as organismal manner. The wasting hormone growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) is recognized as a biomarker of mitochondrial disorders, but its pathophysiological function remains elusive. To test the hypothesis that GDF15 is fundamental to the metabolic stress response during mitochondrial dysfunction, we investigated transgenic mice (Ucp1-TG) with compromised muscle-specific mitochondrial OXPHOS capacity via respiratory uncoupling. Ucp1-TG mice show a skeletal muscle-specific induction and diurnal variation of GDF15 as a myokine. Remarkably, genetic loss of GDF15 in Ucp1-TG mice does not affect muscle wasting or transcriptional cell-autonomous stress response but promotes a progressive increase in body fat mass. Furthermore, muscle mitochondrial stress-induced systemic metabolic flexibility, insulin sensitivity, and white adipose tissue browning are fully abolished in the absence of GDF15. Mechanistically, we uncovered a GDF15-dependent daytime-restricted anorexia, whereas GDF15 is unable to suppress food intake at night. Altogether, our evidence suggests a novel diurnal action and key pathophysiological role of mitochondrial stress-induced GDF15 in the regulation of systemic energy metabolism.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mario OstORCiD, Carla Igual GilORCiDGND, Verena Coleman, Susanne KeipertORCiD, Sotirios Efstathiou, Veronika Vidic, Miriam Weyers, Susanne KlausORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15252/embr.201948804
ISSN:1469-221X
ISSN:1469-3178
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32026535
Title of parent work (English):EMBO reports
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/06
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/11/10
Tag:GDF15; anorexia; integrated stress response; mitochondrial dysfunction; muscle wasting
Volume:21
Issue:3
Article number:e48804
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [KL613/23-1]; COST (European Cooperation in Science and; Technology)European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST); [CA15203 MitoEAGLE]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.