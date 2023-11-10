Solvent-based fabrication method for magnetic, shape-memory nanocomposite foams
- This paper presents shape-memory foams that can be temporarily fixed in their compressed state and be expanded on demand. Highly porous, nanocomposite foams were prepared from a solution of polyetherurethane with suspended nanoparticles (mean aggregate size 90 nm) which have an iron(III) oxide core with a silica shell. The polymer solution with suspended nanoparticles was cooled down to -20 degrees C in a two-stage process, which was followed by freeze-drying. The average pore size increases with decreasing concentration of nanoparticles from 158 mu m to 230 mu m while the foam porosity remained constant. After fixation of a temporary form of the nanocomposite foams, shape recovery can be triggered either by heat or by exposure to an alternating magnetic field. Compressed foams showed a recovery rate of up to 76 +/- 4% in a thermochamber at 80 degrees C, and a slightly lower recovery rate of up to 65 +/- 4% in a magnetic field.