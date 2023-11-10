Schließen

Solvent-based fabrication method for magnetic, shape-memory nanocomposite foams

  • This paper presents shape-memory foams that can be temporarily fixed in their compressed state and be expanded on demand. Highly porous, nanocomposite foams were prepared from a solution of polyetherurethane with suspended nanoparticles (mean aggregate size 90 nm) which have an iron(III) oxide core with a silica shell. The polymer solution with suspended nanoparticles was cooled down to -20 degrees C in a two-stage process, which was followed by freeze-drying. The average pore size increases with decreasing concentration of nanoparticles from 158 mu m to 230 mu m while the foam porosity remained constant. After fixation of a temporary form of the nanocomposite foams, shape recovery can be triggered either by heat or by exposure to an alternating magnetic field. Compressed foams showed a recovery rate of up to 76 +/- 4% in a thermochamber at 80 degrees C, and a slightly lower recovery rate of up to 65 +/- 4% in a magnetic field.

Author details:Karola LützowGND, Thomas Weigel, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/adv.2019.422
ISSN:2059-8521
Title of parent work (English):MRS advances
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/17
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/11/10
Tag:composite; foam; magnetic; polymer; shape memory
Volume:5
Issue:14-15
Number of pages:11
First page:785
Last Page:795
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; Ministry for Science,; Research and Cultural Affairs of Brandenburg
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

