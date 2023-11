Vergleich anti-inflammatorischer Ernährungsstrategien auf Inflammation und Muskelfunktion bei älteren Erwachsenen

With aging, a persistent low-grade inflammatory process can be observed, which is thought to "fuel" the typical age-related loss of muscle mass, strength and function. These processes, also known as inflammaging, can be attributed to a complex interplay of dysfunctional (visceral) adipose tissue, dysbiosis and associated microbial translocation, with a reduced immune defence and overall increasing immunosenescence. This pro-inflammatory milieu favours metabolic disorders and chronic, age-associated diseases, which in turn maintain or increase the inflammatory process. Additionally, inactivity and a westernized diet contribute to inflammation and the development of chronic diseases. Therefore, it is assumed that regular exercise and an anti-inflammatory diet can counteract inflammaging. In particular, omega-3 fatty acids (omega-3) are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Although it has been shown that the dietary inflammatory load as well as the intake of omega-3 is associated with inflammation, studies that establish the

With aging, a persistent low-grade inflammatory process can be observed, which is thought to "fuel" the typical age-related loss of muscle mass, strength and function. These processes, also known as inflammaging, can be attributed to a complex interplay of dysfunctional (visceral) adipose tissue, dysbiosis and associated microbial translocation, with a reduced immune defence and overall increasing immunosenescence. This pro-inflammatory milieu favours metabolic disorders and chronic, age-associated diseases, which in turn maintain or increase the inflammatory process. Additionally, inactivity and a westernized diet contribute to inflammation and the development of chronic diseases. Therefore, it is assumed that regular exercise and an anti-inflammatory diet can counteract inflammaging. In particular, omega-3 fatty acids (omega-3) are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Although it has been shown that the dietary inflammatory load as well as the intake of omega-3 is associated with inflammation, studies that establish the link between the diet-related inflammatory load and sarcopenia-relevant muscle parameters are still lacking, especially in older adults. Due to the higher protein requirement to maintain muscle function in higher age, exercise and nutritional interventions have been extensively studied and consistently show improvements in muscle status with resistance exercise and high-protein diets. Experimental investigations indicate that omega-3 may also support protein synthesis. However, it is unclear to what extent an anti-inflammatory diet with focus on omega-3 can support the inflammatory processes as well as muscle protein metabolism and neuromuscular function in higher age. In particular muscle power, which is a key element of functionality and strongly related with fall risk, received little attention in interventional studies with older adults so far. In addition, exercise studies often use elements of progressive resistance training protocols, which, however, are seldom sustained by the participants in everyday life after intervention. Therefore, the aim of this work was to evaluate a high-protein diet supplemented with omega-3 in combination with an age-appropriate, home-based resistance exercise program and weekly vibration training on inflammation and neuromuscular function in community-dwelling older adults. For this purpose, cross-sectional associations between the diet-related inflammatory load, as determined by the Dietary Inflammatory Index, and muscle status as well as inflammation were investigated by baseline values of community-dwelling older adults, who participated in a postprandial intervention study (POST study). This cross-sectional analysis confirmed that a pro-inflammatory diet was reflected in a higher systemic inflammation and at the same time was associated with unfavourable sarcopenia-relevant parameters such as lower muscle mass and slower gait speed. In addition, a higher dietary inflammatory load and higher inflammation were both found to be associated with lower hand grip strength in inactive, older adults. Subsequently, the effects of an omega-3 supplemented, high-protein diet in combination with age-appropriate resistance exercises and weekly vibration training on neuromuscular function and inflammation were examined in community-dwelling older adults. For this purpose, an 8-week exploratory pilot trial in a three-arm study design (AIDA study) was carried out. It was shown that a high-protein diet, additionally supplemented with omega-3 increased muscle power particularly in older men. While the control group did not improve after eight weeks of exercise intervention, there was an improvement in leg strength and chair rise time in older adults receiving a high-protein diet combined with the exercise intervention. Moreover, an additional omega-3 supplementation resulted in a reduction of circulating pro-inflammatory cytokines in particular in older men. However, these observations in serum were not reflected on gene expression levels in mononuclear immune cells or in lipopolysaccharide-induced secretion of the cytokines and chemokines in whole blood cultures and requires further investigation.

